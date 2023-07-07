Yidstock 2023

Now in its eleventh year, Yidstock brings the best in klezmer and new Yiddish music to the Yiddish Book Center in Amherst, Massachusetts.

From July 13 to 16, this four-day festival will include musicians and performers at the forefront of the Yiddish music scene. In addition to seven concerts, the lineup also includes four workshops, eleven talks, and one special film screening, all in celebration of Yiddish music, language, and culture.

David Krakauer’s Mazel Tov Cocktail Party concert will be part of the Yidstock schedule on Saturday 7/15.

You may also catch Krakauer and Tagg's Mazel Tov Cocktail Party in our region at Caffè Lena in Saratoga Springs on Sunday July 16 at 7 p.m. and at the BoatHouse concert series in Schroon Lake, N.Y., on Tuesday July 18 at 7 p.m.