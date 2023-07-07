© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Yidstock 2023

By Joe Donahue
Published July 7, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT

Now in its eleventh year, Yidstock brings the best in klezmer and new Yiddish music to the Yiddish Book Center in Amherst, Massachusetts.

From July 13 to 16, this four-day festival will include musicians and performers at the forefront of the Yiddish music scene. In addition to seven concerts, the lineup also includes four workshops, eleven talks, and one special film screening, all in celebration of Yiddish music, language, and culture.

David Krakauer’s Mazel Tov Cocktail Party concert will be part of the Yidstock schedule on Saturday 7/15.

You may also catch Krakauer and Tagg's Mazel Tov Cocktail Party in our region at Caffè Lena in Saratoga Springs on Sunday July 16 at 7 p.m. and at the BoatHouse concert series in Schroon Lake, N.Y., on Tuesday July 18 at 7 p.m.

Tags
The Roundtable yiddish book centerYidstockfestivalSeth Rogovoylisa newmandavid krakauerklezmermusic
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Joe Donahue and Andris Nelsons on The Press Porch at Tanglewood
    The Roundtable
    Opening weekend at Tanglewood: BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons
    Joe Donahue
    Andris Nelsons is Music Director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and is widely considered as one of the most renowned and innovative conductors on the international scene today. He'll be busy at Tanglewood this season conducting seven concerts in July and five in August.
  • The Roundtable
    Yidstock 2022
    Joe Donahue
    Yidstock: The Festival of New Yiddish Music is back in person this summer, bringing the best in klezmer and new Yiddish music to the stage at the Yiddish Book Center in Amherst, Massachusetts.Yidstock features concerts, discussions, and readings and takes place at the Yiddish Book Center from July 7–10, 2022. Yidstock Artistic Director Seth Rogovoy, author of "The Essential Klezmer: A Music Lover's Guide to Jewish Roots and Soul Music" is here to tell us more along with Lisa Newman – Yiddish Book Center’s Director of Publishing and Public Programs.
  • Book cover for "An Improvised Life: A Memoir" by Alan Arkin
    The Roundtable
    Alan Arkin - in memoriam
    Joe Donahue
    Academy and Tony Award-winning actor, Alan Arkin, has died at 89. Joe Donahue spoke with him on The Roundtable in 2011 about the memoir "An Improvised Life." In this wide-ranging interview Arkin recalls his time at Second City, his aversion to being typecast, and how winning the Oscar didn't change his career.
  • Adirondack Park scenic view
    The Roundtable
    Adirondack Riverwalking and Forest Bathing
    Sarah LaDuke
    Adirondack Riverwalking offers guided outdoor experiences near Lake Placid, New York in the Adirondack Park that enhance human health and foster care for nature.Co-founded by Helene Gibbens and Suzanne Weirich, Adirondack Riverwalking offers small-group guided Sensory Snowshoeing, Forest Bathing, and - as the name would suggest - Riverwalking.Helene Gibbens is a Certified Forest Therapy Guide, NY State Licensed Hiking and Boats/Canoes Guide, and Certified Yoga Teacher and she joins us.
  • The Roundtable
    A discussion about cooperation between arts organizations in Saratoga Springs
    Joe Donahue
    We welcome three powerhouses leaders for a conversation about the challenges and opportunities for the arts and what the future looks like.Our guests are Caffe Lena Executive Director Sarah Craig, Yaddo President Elaina Richardson, and SPAC President & CEO Elizabeth Sobol.
  • The Mount
    The Roundtable
    2023 Summer season at The Mount
    Joe Donahue
    The Mount is a National Historic Landmark and cultural center in Lenox, Massachusetts dedicated to the intellectual, artistic, and humanitarian legacy of Edith Wharton, whose works include classic novels such as “The Age of Innocence” and “The House of Mirth.”Executive Director of The Mount, Susan Wissler, joins us to tell us about seasonal happenings.
Load More