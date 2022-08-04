© 2022
The Roundtable

"Dear Erich" - A jazz opera by Ted Rosenthal at The Mahaiwe 8/6

Published August 4, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
Ted Rosenthal’s jazz opera "Dear Erich" was inspired by letters written in Germany between 1938 and 1941 by Herta Rosenthal to the composer’s father. Dear Erich depicts a family’s dual fates.

Erich, a Jewish academic, escapes Nazi Germany to the U.S. and a new life of studies, jazz, and love – while the deteriorating situation in Germany leads to his family’s cruel and untimely demise at the hands of the Nazis. Frustrated and powerless to help them emigrate, Erich must live with deep survivor guilt which affects his relationships with his wife and children.

A Saturday concert performance at The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington features members of the NYC Opera cast, accompanied by renowned jazz pianist Ted Rosenthal and his trio.

Ted Rosenthal is one of the leading jazz pianist/composers of his generation and has performed worldwide as soloist, with his trio, and with many jazz greats. Rosenthal composes music ranging from jazz tunes to orchestral works (two jazz piano concertos) and ballet scores.

Joe Donahue
