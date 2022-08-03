The 32nd Bard Music Festival "Rachmaninoff and His World" - 8/5-14

The Bard Music Festival returns for its 32nd season with an exploration of the life and work of Sergei Rachmaninoff who lived from 1873 to 1943.

Through a series of themed concert programs, lectures, and panel discussions, Rachmaninoff and His World explores such themes as composition during the Cold War, virtuoso pianists and their public, and America’s ongoing love affair with Rachmaninoff’s music.

The festival runs through August 5–14, 2022. To tell us more, we welcome: Christopher Gibbs - Co-Artistic Director of the Bard Music Festival and James H. Ottaway Jr. Professor of Music at Bard College.