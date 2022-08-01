© 2022
The Roundtable

Meadowmount School of Music

Published August 1, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT
Meadowmount School of Music

Meadowmount School of Music in Westport, New York in the Adirondacks is a summer program for young string players founded by legendary violin teacher Ivan Galamian that has helped mold some of the world’s most prominent musicians, among them Yo-Yo Ma, Itzhak Perlman, and Joshua Bell.

This summer, “the original practice camp” marks its 78th year with its first fully in-person session since 2019 and two new leaders at the helm: Executive Director Mark Hayman, former Executive Director of Young Concert Artists; and Artistic Director Janet Sung, international violin soloist as well as Head of Strings and Violin Professor at the DePaul University School of Music and Artistic Director and Founder of Chamber Music Chicago.

