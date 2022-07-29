The Bengsons perform an evening of song and storytelling at Ancram Opera House 7/30

Abigail and Shaun Bengson, the celebrated composing and performing duo, known for their acclaimed off-Broadway shows “The Lucky Ones” and “A Hundred Years” will perform at Ancram Opera House’s Circa 1799 Barn tomorrow evening at 6 o’clock.

The Bengsons have received the Jonathan Larson and Richard Rogers Awards and nominations for the Drama Desk, Drama League, and Lucille Lortel Awards.

The Bengsons' work is often autobiographical. They have a trio of musical theatre pieces titled “Hundred Days,” “The Lucky Ones,” and “Prays from Ohio” that focus on their individual childhoods and their shared love story.