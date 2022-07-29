© 2022
The Bengsons perform an evening of song and storytelling at Ancram Opera House 7/30

Published July 29, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
thebengsons.jpg
Jenny Anderson
/
Shaun and Abigail Bengson

Abigail and Shaun Bengson, the celebrated composing and performing duo, known for their acclaimed off-Broadway shows “The Lucky Ones” and “A Hundred Years” will perform at Ancram Opera House’s Circa 1799 Barn tomorrow evening at 6 o’clock.

The Bengsons have received the Jonathan Larson and Richard Rogers Awards and nominations for the Drama Desk, Drama League, and Lucille Lortel Awards.

The Bengsons' work is often autobiographical. They have a trio of musical theatre pieces titled “Hundred Days,” “The Lucky Ones,” and “Prays from Ohio” that focus on their individual childhoods and their shared love story.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
Related Content
  • Laurel and Hardy, in a scene from "The Flying Deuces"
    Vox Pop
    Favorite comedy films with Audrey Kupferberg
    What's your favorite comedy film? We talk about the best of the best with movie expert Audrey Kupferberg. Call and share your favorites. 800-348-2551. Sarah LaDuke hosts.
  • Yaddo
    The Roundtable
    Yaddo - Audio tour with President Elaina Richardson
    Sarah LaDuke
    The legendary artists’ retreat in Saratoga Springs, New York, Yaddo, was the country estate of financier Spencer Trask and his wife Katrina, a writer. Left without heirs after the deaths of their children, the Trasks left their fortune and estate to the establishment of a residency program for artists. They founded the Corporation of Yaddo in 1900.Creators in all artistic practices have come to stay in residence with support for their endeavors. Yaddo currently welcomes approximately 220 guests a year from all over the world and in order to give these writers, painters, composers, etc. the space and solitude to dig deep into their creative practice, Yaddo is closed to the public.This won’t be the case, however, on October 2, when Yaddo will host an open house event that includes the rare chance to have a guided tour of the iconic buildings and grounds. This is the first time the public will be permitted in to see the newly restored mansion. We present an audio-tour preview with Yaddo President Elaina Richardson.
  • Joshua Bell and Larisa Martinez
    The Roundtable
    "Voice and Violin" at SPAC on 7/29
    Joe Donahue
    Soprano Larisa Martínez will perform with violinist Joshua Bell and the Philadelphia Orchestra in a program of duets. “Voice and Violin” is scheduled for Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center and will feature a broad range of music from Berlioz to Bernstein. Michael Stern will conduct.It's a special concert that the musical couple began creating at home together in Mount Kisco, New York, during the COVID-19 lockdown. They took their time finding music for voice and violin they really liked and wanted to perform together. It is a pleasure to welcome Joshua Bell and Larisa Martinez to The Roundtable.
  • Hudsoninconcertlogos_final_v3.png
    The Roundtable
    The Hudson Festival Orchestra presents "Hudson in Concert: A Community Celebration" on 7/30
    Joe Donahue
    The Hudson Festival Orchestra will present ”Hudson in Concert: A Community Celebration,” on July 30, 2022. This free community event will occur in the Henry Hudson Riverfront Park in Hudson, New York from 4-9 p.m.
