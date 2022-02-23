© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Berkshires Jazz presents Ted Rosenthal Berkshires, New York Trio with Ten by Tin Pan Alley on 2/26 at Berkshire Museum

Published February 23, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST
The Chrysler Building and surrounding buildings, NYC at night
Sarah LaDuke
/
WAMC

The 10×10 Upstreet Arts Festival is an annual Pittsfield, Massachusetts event, spanning 10 days and featuring events with a theme of “10.”

As part of this year’s festivities, Berkshires Jazz will present a special edition of the Ted Rosenthal Trio on Feb. 26 at the Berkshire Museum with a repertoire that focuses on music about New York. The title of the 7:30pm concert, "Ten by Tin Pan Alley.” In addition to the repertoire, the performers, Ted Rosenthal, Martin Jaffe, and Connor Meehan, all have roots in both New York and the Berkshires.

Ted Rosenthal is one of the leading jazz pianist/composers of his generation. He actively tours worldwide with his trio, as a soloist, and has performed with many jazz greats. Winner of the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Piano Competition, Rosenthal has released numerous CDs as a leader. He’s been a featured soloist with major orchestras including the Detroit Symphony and Phoenix Symphony. An active composer and the recipient of three NEA grants, Rosenthal has been commissioned by New York City Opera, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, The Park Avenue Chamber Symphony, and Dallas Black Dance Theatre. He is on the faculties of The Juilliard School and Manhattan School of Music.

Tags

The Roundtable 10x10 upstreet arts festivalpittsfieldberkshires jazzJazzpianopianistcomposernew york cityberkshires
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
Load More