Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival's 2022 Season

This summer, the Hudson Valley Shakespeare festival presents a trio of shows in its open-air tent overlooking the Hudson River, including an age-blind production of “Romeo & Juliet,” “Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play,” which takes its inspiration from “The Simpsons,” and “Where We Belong” - an intimate solo performance by Mohegan writer-director-actor Madeline Sayet.

This season’s performances are being performed on the festival's iconic open air tent - but on their new grounds in Garrison, NY.

Davis McCallum is the Artistic Director of the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival and he joins us now to share more details about these exciting productions.