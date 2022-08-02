© 2022
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival's 2022 Season

Published August 2, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT
Artwork for HVSF's summer 2022 shows

This summer, the Hudson Valley Shakespeare festival presents a trio of shows in its open-air tent overlooking the Hudson River, including an age-blind production of “Romeo & Juliet,” “Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play,” which takes its inspiration from “The Simpsons,” and “Where We Belong” - an intimate solo performance by Mohegan writer-director-actor Madeline Sayet.

This season’s performances are being performed on the festival's iconic open air tent - but on their new grounds in Garrison, NY.

Davis McCallum is the Artistic Director of the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival and he joins us now to share more details about these exciting productions.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
