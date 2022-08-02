© 2022
The Roundtable

Williamstown Theatre Festival presents "we are continuous" by Harrison David Rivers

Published August 2, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT
Simon and his mother, Ora, have always been close. She’s been his champion, his defender, and his friend. But when a life-changing secret comes to light, can their bond survive? 2020 WTF Foeller Fellow Tyler Thomas directs "we are continuous" - a WTF-commissioned play by Harrison David Rivers (Where Storms Are Born) that explores how people can change and how love can evolve.

"we are continuous" runs on the Nikos Stage August 2-14.

The Roundtable williamstownwilliamstown theatre festivalplaywrighttheaterharrison david riversmothersummer theater 2022
