Williamstown Theatre Festival presents "we are continuous" by Harrison David Rivers
Simon and his mother, Ora, have always been close. She’s been his champion, his defender, and his friend. But when a life-changing secret comes to light, can their bond survive? 2020 WTF Foeller Fellow Tyler Thomas directs "we are continuous" - a WTF-commissioned play by Harrison David Rivers (Where Storms Are Born) that explores how people can change and how love can evolve.
"we are continuous" runs on the Nikos Stage August 2-14.