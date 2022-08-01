Dorset Theatre Festival presents “Back Together Again: The Music of Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway”

Dorset Theatre Festival’s season continues with “Back Together Again: The Music of Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway,” a new concert featuring Christina Acosta Robinson and Ken Robinson.

Friends since their college days, Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway soared to the top of the Billboard charts as one of the most cherished and mellifluous duos in music history, recording some of the most adored duets of all time like, "Where Is The Love" and "The Closer I Get To You."

Now, Broadway performers, and husband-and-wife, Christina Acosta Robinson and Ken Robinson, are bringing the love together again for a concert of the pair’s iconic hits. Christina Acosta Robinson and Ken Robinson shared the Broadway stage two years ago in “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.” They join us this morning.