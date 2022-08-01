© 2022
Dorset Theatre Festival presents “Back Together Again: The Music of Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway”

Published August 1, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT
dtf-backtogetheragain.png
Provided
/
Dorset Theatre Festival

Dorset Theatre Festival’s season continues with “Back Together Again: The Music of Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway,” a new concert featuring Christina Acosta Robinson and Ken Robinson.

Friends since their college days, Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway soared to the top of the Billboard charts as one of the most cherished and mellifluous duos in music history, recording some of the most adored duets of all time like, "Where Is The Love" and "The Closer I Get To You."

Now, Broadway performers, and husband-and-wife, Christina Acosta Robinson and Ken Robinson, are bringing the love together again for a concert of the pair’s iconic hits. Christina Acosta Robinson and Ken Robinson shared the Broadway stage two years ago in “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.” They join us this morning.

dorset theatre festivalmusicbroadwayactor
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
