© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Leslie Knope and a forgotten hope: 'Parks and Rec' by Jennifer Keishin Armstrong out on 4/7

By Sarah LaDuke
Published April 6, 2026 at 11:19 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Book cover and cast photos
Book Cover: Dutton // Headshots: NBC

Jennifer Keishin Armstrong writes about pop-culture in books like ‘Sienfeldia’ and ‘When Women Invented Television.’ She currently curates and writes the ‘Peabody Finds’ newsletter, featuring recommendations and media history, from the prestigious Peabody Awards in broadcasting. She is the co-founder of the ‘Ministry of Pop Culture’ Substack.

Her new book, out tomorrow from Dutton, is ‘Parks and Rec: The Underdog TV Show that Lit’rally Inspired a Vision for a Better America.’

‘Parks and Recreation’ created by created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, aired on NBC from 2009-2015 - the show was always on the brink of cancellation and riding the edge of a new paradigm in the television business - one where no one knows how to count ratings from DVR and - ultimately - streaming. Starring Amy Poehler who’d ended a successful run on ‘SNL’ the same year the show started, ‘Parks and Recreation’ showed what a passionate, organized, humanist in local government can accomplish.

During the Covid19 pandemic, people who had missed its fraught TV tenure discovered it and wildly binged and rebinged every episode. That, along with the cast - main, recurring, guest, and cameo - and their staying power and project diversity in Hollywood - has solidified the show’s place in the sit-com canon.

In our conversation, Jennifer and I don’t – or barely - even mention April (Aubrey Plaza), Ann (Rashida Jones), Andy (Chris Pratt), or Tom (Aziz Ansari) – or my forever favorite tv family - The Sappersteins - Dr. Lu, Jean Ralphio, and Mona Lisa – Henry Winkler, Ben Schwartz, and Jenny Slate, respectively. We don’t talk about any of the Tammys! We don’t. Even. Mention. Little Sebastian.

But we do get into it and - and there’s so much more in the book ‘Parks and Rec: The Underdog TV Show that Lit’rally Inspired a Vision for a Better America.’

Tags
The Roundtable Parks and RecreationtelevisiongovernmentNBCjennifer keishin armstrong
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in radio since she graduated from college in 2006. In her work with WAMC, she often interviews regional and global artists in all fields including music, theatre, film, television, and visual arts. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • Nick Offerman's tour 'Big Woodchuck: An Evening of Comedy with Woodworking and Bookish Mirth' is coming to the Palace Theatre on 4/11
    Joe Donahue
    Nick Offerman is known to many as Ron Swanson on the TV series ‘Parks and Recreation’ and has done a ton of other work including last year where he was the announcer for the Academy Awards. He is also a writer, humorist, and master woodworker who runs the Los Angeles based Offerman Woodshop. He has written several bestselling books celebrating craftsmanship, storytelling, and the pleasures of working with one’s hands. Now he is bringing those passions to the stage with ‘Big Woodchuck: An Evening of Comedy with Woodworking and Bookish Mirth.’ It is a live show blending standup, reflection of craft and literary humor, and the tour stops at The Palace Theatre in Albany, NY on 4/11.
  • The Roundtable
    SUNY New Paltz Davenport Artist-In-Residence Amina Claudine Myers to play solo piano concert on 4/7
    Sarah LaDuke
    2026 Davenport Resident Amina Claudine Myers will perform in the Studley Theatre at SUNY New Paltz on Tuesday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m. Amina will perform songs from her recent album "Solace of the Mind’ and the concert will feature a new solo piano piece written for Department of Music Assistant Professor Phyllis Chen.Amina Claudine Myers was named an NEA Jazz Master in 2024 and received a 2025 Mellon Foundation Artist Award. Her recent record release, “Solace of the Mind,” was named among the 10 Best Jazz Records of 2025 by the New York Times.
  • The Roundtable
    Time travel and tonal brilliance meet on Gabriel Kahane's 'Elevator Songs' - a Roomful of Teeth songbook set in a cosmic hotel
    Sarah LaDuke
    Grammy-winning vocal group Roomful of Teeth and singer-songwriter/composer Gabriel Kahane will release the new concept album ‘Elevator Songs’ tomorrow via Octoverse Media and Warner Music Group’s Arts Music. We are joined by Gabriel Kahane and artistic director of Roomful of Teeth, Cameron Beauchamp.
  • 'Adam & Eve in Paradise' by Sita Gomez
    The Roundtable
    Oral History of a 20th Century Life: 94 year-old multicultural artist Sita Gomez fled Hitler and Castro to get to Hudson - via NYC
    Sarah LaDuke
    The galleries at Hudson Hall are currently host to ‘Sita Gomez,’ an exhibition curated by Nancy Cobean of Rose Gallery. Gomez is a prolific multicultural artist and 94 year-old resident of Hudson, New York. I went to Hudson Hall excited to speak with the artist. I was ready to talk about process and inspiration. What happened instead was Sita sharing with me - with us - her life story - which began in Paris in 1932.
  • Promotional photos for Hudson Valley Puppetry Festival 2026
    The Roundtable
    2026 Hudson Valley Puppetry Festival
    Sarah LaDuke
    Tomorrow, March 21, is World Puppetry Day and Arts Mid-Hudson will mark the occasion with a Day of Puppetry at Keepsake at the Academy in Poughkeepsie, New York. The Day of Puppetry opens the 3rd annual Hudson Valley Puppetry Festival which runs through April 25 and includes puppet theatre performances and exhibitions throughout the region.
  • 4 pics of Cassie Wieland at Studio 9
    The Roundtable
    Sunny days and sad songs - Vines in residency at Studio 9
    Sarah LaDuke
    Vines, the music project of composer and audio engineer Cassie Wieland, has been in residency at Studio 9 in North Adams, Massachusetts this week and will perform there tomorrow - March 14 - at 7 p.m.
  • Բաժակ Նայող (One Who Looks at the Cup) - Mashinka Firunts Hakopian, Dahlia Elsayed, Andrew Demirjian, and Danny Snelson - MASS MoCA, 'Technologies of Relation'
    The Roundtable
    'Technologies of Relation' at MASS MoCA
    Sarah LaDuke
    The global conversation about artificial intelligence is being held everywhere - in boardrooms, governmental and military offices, and, of course, online. The cost and impact of AI as it develops is visible and unseen, known and yet to be felt. The goals of the inventors can clash with implementation from end users. No one knows where it’s going to end up, if it’s sustainable, or how it may ultimately alter the human intellect or psyche. The existence of AI prompts countless intellectual and moral questions - while sometimes claiming to, itself, hold all of the answers.The artists brought together for a new exhibition at MASS MoCA have dedicated their recent practice to investigating AI.‘Technologies of Relation’ is organized by Director of Curatorial Affairs at MASS MoCA Susan Cross.
  • Susie Ibarra
    The Roundtable
    Pulitzer Prize winning 'Sky Islands' by Susie Ibarra performed at SUNY New Paltz on 3/10
    Sarah LaDuke
    The 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Music winning piece, ‘Sky Islands,’ will make a grand return to the Hudson Valley when it’s performed at SUNY Paltz on Tuesday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. in the Studley Theatre. Sarah LaDuke speaks with Susie Ibarra and Alex Peh.
  • The Roundtable
    Sound and Simran in ‘Total Response’ - a one-night only interactive musical performance at Wellin Hall at Hamilton College
    Sarah LaDuke
    On March 7, The Wellin Museum of Art at Hamilton College will co-present a one-night only interactive musical performance as part of the Performing Arts Series at Hamilton. The event, entitled ‘Total Response,’ will feature a group of musicians who are collaborating with UK-based artistic exploration collective ‘without SHAPE without FORM.’ The resulting recording from the evening’s concert will be featured in ‘Nirbhai (nep) Singh Sidhu and without SHAPE without FORM: Awakened by the Unstruck’, which is scheduled to open at The Wellin Museum in the Fall of 2027.
  • Album cover for Vol 3: Ancestros Futuros
    The Roundtable
    Cochemea plays Tubby's and MASS MoCA in support of latest Daptone release, Vol 3: Ancestros Futuros
    Sarah LaDuke
    For over 25 years, Cochemea has built a career as a saxophone soloist and section player, and composer/arranger. His most recent album on Daptone Records, Vol. 3: Ancestros Futuros, is the third volume in a series that includes All My Relations (2019) and Vol. 2: Baca Sewa (2021). Cochemea is playing two shows in our region - the first on Friday at Tubby’s in Kingston, New York and the second in MASS MoCA’s Club B10 in North Adams, Massachusetts.