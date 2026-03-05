© 2026
The Roundtable

Pulitzer Prize winning 'Sky Islands' by Susie Ibarra performed at SUNY New Paltz on 3/10

By Sarah LaDuke
Published March 5, 2026 at 11:39 AM EST
Susie Ibarra
provided
/
susieibarra.com
Susie Ibarra

Susie Ibarra is a composer, percussionist, and sound artist. Her interdisciplinary practice includes composition, performance, mobile sound-mapping applications, multichannel audio installations, recording, and documentary. Among her many projects, she is the founder of Susie Ibarra Studio and, with artist-musician and engineer Jake Landau, the label and publisher Habitat Sounds.

Contemporary pianist and composer Alex Peh is an Associate Professor of Music at SUNY New Paltz, a 2021 Fulbright Global Scholar and 2019 Asian Cultural Council Fellow.

Together with flutist Claire Chase, Ibarra and Peh make up the trio, Talking Gong. Their newest piece created by Ibarra, ‘Sky Islands,’ received the 2025 Pulitzer Prize in music. The North American premiere of ‘Sky Islands’ took place at the Asia Society in New York City in 2024.

‘Sky Islands’ will make a grand return to the Hudson Valley when it’s performed at SUNY Paltz on Tuesday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. in the Studley Theatre.

The Roundtable SUNY New PaltzNew Paltzcomposercontemporaryalex pehrain forestsusie ibarrapulitzer prize
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in radio since she graduated from college in 2006. In her work with WAMC, she often interviews regional and global artists in all fields including music, theatre, film, television, and visual arts. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    3/2/26 Panel
    Sarah LaDuke
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Joseph Palamountain Jr. Chair in Government at Skidmore College Beau Breslin, Biomedical Engineer and Principal Scientist at Regeneron Ahmad Abu-Hakmeh, Senior Fellow at Bard Center for Civic Engagement Ambassador Fred Hof, and Professor of Creative Arts at Siena University Mahmood Karimi Hakak.
  • The Roundtable
    Sound and Simran in ‘Total Response’ - a one-night only interactive musical performance at Wellin Hall at Hamilton College
    Sarah LaDuke
    On March 7, The Wellin Museum of Art at Hamilton College will co-present a one-night only interactive musical performance as part of the Performing Arts Series at Hamilton. The event, entitled ‘Total Response,’ will feature a group of musicians who are collaborating with UK-based artistic exploration collective ‘without SHAPE without FORM.’ The resulting recording from the evening’s concert will be featured in ‘Nirbhai (nep) Singh Sidhu and without SHAPE without FORM: Awakened by the Unstruck’, which is scheduled to open at The Wellin Museum in the Fall of 2027.
  • Album cover for Vol 3: Ancestros Futuros
    The Roundtable
    Cochemea plays Tubby's and MASS MoCA in support of latest Daptone release, Vol 3: Ancestros Futuros
    Sarah LaDuke
    For over 25 years, Cochemea has built a career as a saxophone soloist and section player, and composer/arranger. His most recent album on Daptone Records, Vol. 3: Ancestros Futuros, is the third volume in a series that includes All My Relations (2019) and Vol. 2: Baca Sewa (2021). Cochemea is playing two shows in our region - the first on Friday at Tubby’s in Kingston, New York and the second in MASS MoCA’s Club B10 in North Adams, Massachusetts.
  • Kathleen Chalfant, left, and Carolyn Michelle in the movie 'Familiar Touch.'
    The Roundtable
    Actor Carolyn Michelle drew on her caregiving experience for Sarah Friedland film 'Familiar Touch'
    Sarah LaDuke
    Written and directed by Sarah Friedland, 'Familiar Touch,' is a sensitive coming-of-old-age film that follows Ruth (Kathleen Chalfant), as she transitions into assisted living and she navigates her relationship with herself, her caregivers, and her family amidst her shifting memories and desires. One of her caretakers, Vanessa, is played by actor, educator, and producer Carolyn Michelle. 'Familiar Touch' is streaming on MUBI.
  • Lift Series 2026 poster
    The Roundtable
    The 2026 Lift Concert Series at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
    Sarah LaDuke
    The Lift Concert Series at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall presents performances of new, independent music featuring regional performers, curated by S & S Presents, local artists Sam Torres and Sophia Subbayya Vastek. The performances give audiences the unique opportunity to sit on the historic stage with the artists while they perform. The first Lift concert at the historic music hall is on February 18 and will feature The Millstone Rounders. Sam Torres and Sophia Subbayya Vastek join us to tell us more.
  • Nicole Zuraitis
    The Roundtable
    Nicole Zuraitis sings about love in all its forms at Hudson Hall on Valentine's Day
    Sarah LaDuke
    Nicole Zuraitis is a 2X GRAMMY® winning and 6X GRAMMY-nominated jazz singer-songwriter, pianist and arranger, New York-based bandleader and winner of the prestigious 2021 American Traditions Vocal Competition Gold Medal.On Valentines Day, this coming Saturday, she’ll perform at Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York.
  • Andrew Athias as grass in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl XL
    The Roundtable
    Andrew Athias happy to play a plant in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show
    Sarah LaDuke
    Unless you were camping near El Yunque National Forest or out kayaking on the bioluminescent Mosquito Bay on Vieques, you likely watched Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio - aka Bad Bunny’s - energetic carnival of a Super-Bowl Halftime show last night.The field at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco was transformed into a mini-Puerto Rico with power lines under repair, Bad Bunny’s signature colorful casita, and rows and rows of sugar cane and island grasses. Here’s the mojito with a twist: these bushes were people.
  • Album cover for Al Olender's "The Worrier"
    The Roundtable
    Al Olender is a lover-girl. "The Worrier" is her second album, out 2/13.
    Sarah LaDuke
    Kingston-based singer-songwriter Al Olender is releasing her sophomore full-length album “The Worrier” on February 13. It follows 2022’s “Easy Crier.” Al will mark the release of “The Worrier” with her fourth annual “Alentine’s Day” event at The Old Dutch Church in Kingston, New York on February 13.