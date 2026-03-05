Pulitzer Prize winning 'Sky Islands' by Susie Ibarra performed at SUNY New Paltz on 3/10

Susie Ibarra is a composer, percussionist, and sound artist. Her interdisciplinary practice includes composition, performance, mobile sound-mapping applications, multichannel audio installations, recording, and documentary. Among her many projects, she is the founder of Susie Ibarra Studio and, with artist-musician and engineer Jake Landau, the label and publisher Habitat Sounds.

Contemporary pianist and composer Alex Peh is an Associate Professor of Music at SUNY New Paltz, a 2021 Fulbright Global Scholar and 2019 Asian Cultural Council Fellow.

Together with flutist Claire Chase, Ibarra and Peh make up the trio, Talking Gong. Their newest piece created by Ibarra, ‘Sky Islands,’ received the 2025 Pulitzer Prize in music. The North American premiere of ‘Sky Islands’ took place at the Asia Society in New York City in 2024.

‘Sky Islands’ will make a grand return to the Hudson Valley when it’s performed at SUNY Paltz on Tuesday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. in the Studley Theatre.