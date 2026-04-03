SUNY New Paltz Davenport Artist-In-Residence Amina Claudine Myers to play solo piano concert on 4/7

The Kenneth Davenport Residency for New American Music at SUNY New Paltz was established in 1985 by the School of Fine & Performing Arts and the Davenport Family to support residencies for contemporary American composers to share their work with students.

2026 Davenport Resident Amina Claudine Myers will perform in the Studley Theatre at SUNY New Paltz on Tuesday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m. Amina will perform songs from her recent album "Solace of the Mind’ and the concert will feature a new solo piano piece written for Department of Music Assistant Professor Phyllis Chen.

Amina Claudine Myers was named an NEA Jazz Master in 2024 and received a 2025 Mellon Foundation Artist Award. Her recent record release, “Solace of the Mind,” was named among the 10 Best Jazz Records of 2025 by the New York Times.

The pianist, organist, vocalist, composer, actor and educator joined us.