© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

'Technologies of Relation' at MASS MoCA

By Sarah LaDuke
Published March 11, 2026 at 11:30 AM EDT
Բաժակ Նայող (One Who Looks at the Cup) - Mashinka Firunts Hakopian, Dahlia Elsayed, Andrew Demirjian, and Danny Snelson - MASS MoCA, 'Technologies of Relation'
provided
/
MASS MoCA
Բաժակ Նայող (One Who Looks at the Cup) - Mashinka Firunts Hakopian, Dahlia Elsayed, Andrew Demirjian, and Danny Snelson - MASS MoCA, 'Technologies of Relation'

The global conversation about artificial intelligence is being held everywhere - in boardrooms, governmental and military offices, and, of course, online. The cost and impact of AI as it develops is visible and unseen, known and yet to be felt. The goals of the inventors can clash with implementation from end users. No one knows where it’s going to end up, if it’s sustainable, or how it may ultimately alter the human intellect or psyche. The existence of AI prompts countless intellectual and moral questions - while sometimes claiming to, itself, hold all of the answers.

The artists brought together for a new exhibition at MASS MoCA have dedicated their recent practice to investigating AI.

Technologies of Relation’ is organized by Director of Curatorial Affairs at MASS MoCA, Susan Cross. She met me in the galleries at MASS MoCA during the final days of installation along with artists featured in the exhibition: Armenian writer, artist, and researcher Mashinka Firunts Hakopian and writer, editor, and archivist Danny Snelson; Pelenakeke Brown, an interdisciplinary artist whose practice explores the intersections between disability theory and Sāmoan concepts; and Neema Githere, an artist, curator, and geurilla theorist whose work explores essences of vitality and connection in a time of machine and media detritus.

Tags
The Roundtable north adamsmass mocaArtificial IntelligenceAIartistNeema GitherePelenakeke BrownDanny SnelsonMashinka Firunts Hakopiansusan crossexhibition
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in radio since she graduated from college in 2006. In her work with WAMC, she often interviews regional and global artists in all fields including music, theatre, film, television, and visual arts. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content