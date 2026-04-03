Nick Offerman's tour 'Big Woodchuck: An Evening of Comedy with Woodworking and Bookish Mirth' is coming to the Palace Theatre on 4/11

Nick Offerman is known to many as Ron Swanson on the TV series ‘Parks and Recreation’ and has done a ton of other work including last year where he was the announcer for the Academy Awards. He is also a writer, humorist, and master woodworker who runs the Los Angeles based Offerman Woodshop. He has written several bestselling books celebrating craftsmanship, storytelling, and the pleasures of working with one’s hands.

Now he is bringing those passions to the stage with ‘Big Woodchuck: An Evening of Comedy with Woodworking and Bookish Mirth.’ It is a live show blending standup, reflection of craft and literary humor, and the tour stops at The Palace Theatre in Albany, NY on 4/11.