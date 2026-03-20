2026 Hudson Valley Puppetry Festival

Tomorrow, March 21, is World Puppetry Day and Arts Mid-Hudson will mark the occasion with a Day of Puppetry at Keepsake at the Academy in Poughkeepsie, New York. The Day of Puppetry opens the 3rd annual Hudson Valley Puppetry Festival which runs through April 25 and includes puppet theatre performances and exhibitions throughout the region. Showcasing the artistry and imagination of Hudson Valley puppeteers, the festival brings together inventive storytelling, handcrafted characters, and unforgettable theatrical experiences.

Tomorrow’s Day of Puppetry will be a kind of open house – puppeteers and theaters will be on hand - and rod and string - for attendees to meet. A wide range of puppet styles will be represented and available for demonstration.

Brad Shur, Owner and Founder of Paper Heart Puppets and co-Director of the Hudson Valley Puppetry Festival joins us.