Oral History of a 20th Century Life: 94 year-old multicultural artist Sita Gomez fled Hitler and Castro to get to Hudson - via NYC

The galleries at Hudson Hall are currently host to ‘Sita Gomez,’ an exhibition curated by Nancy Cobean of Rose Gallery. Gomez is a prolific multicultural artist and 94 year-old resident of Hudson, New York.

Her paintings and sculptures probe and observe gender, sexuality, history, and religion. Her lively, often nude, figures are created with an obvious zest for life, exceptional flashes of color dance with exciting application of pattern.

I went to Hudson Hall excited to speak with the artist who’d created these vibrant, zaftig, characters. I was ready to talk about process and inspiration. What happened instead was Sita sharing with me - with us - her life story.

Gomez and her family fled Europe for her father’s native Cuba during World War II. In 1942, they arrived in the United States.

[transcript to come]

Sita has published a first-person account of her life entitled ‘Sita Gomez: A Historical Memoir.’