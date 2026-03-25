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The Roundtable

Oral History of a 20th Century Life: 94 year-old multicultural artist Sita Gomez fled Hitler and Castro to get to Hudson - via NYC

By Sarah LaDuke
Published March 25, 2026 at 11:10 AM EDT
'Adam & Eve in Paradise' by Sita Gomez
1 of 3  — 'Adam & Eve in Paradise' by Sita Gomez
'Adam & Eve in Paradise' by Sita Gomez - 1965 - assemblage and acrylic on wood - 30 x 30 inches
Sita Gomez / sitagomez.org
Sarah LaDuke and Sita Gomez pose with one of Sita's paintings
2 of 3  — sld-sitagomez-hudsonhall.jpg
Sarah LaDuke and Sita Gomez pose with one of Sita's paintings at Hudson Hall, March 20, 2026
Caroline Lee / Hudson Hall/WAMC
Sarah LaDuke interviews Sita Gomez at Hudson Hall - March 20, 2026
3 of 3  — Sarah LaDuke interviews Sita Gomez at Hudson Hall - March 20, 2026
Sarah LaDuke interviews Sita Gomez at Hudson Hall - March 20, 2026
Caroline Lee / Hudson Hall/WAMC

The galleries at Hudson Hall are currently host to ‘Sita Gomez,’ an exhibition curated by Nancy Cobean of Rose Gallery. Gomez is a prolific multicultural artist and 94 year-old resident of Hudson, New York.

Her paintings and sculptures probe and observe gender, sexuality, history, and religion. Her lively, often nude, figures are created with an obvious zest for life, exceptional flashes of color dance with exciting application of pattern.

I went to Hudson Hall excited to speak with the artist who’d created these vibrant, zaftig, characters. I was ready to talk about process and inspiration. What happened instead was Sita sharing with me - with us - her life story.

Gomez and her family fled Europe for her father’s native Cuba during World War II. In 1942, they arrived in the United States.

[transcript to come]

Sita has published a first-person account of her life entitled ‘Sita Gomez: A Historical Memoir.’

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The Roundtable Hudson Hallsita gomezWorld War IIpaintercubacastroadolph hitlereuropeartistrose gallerynancy cobean
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Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in radio since she graduated from college in 2006. In her work with WAMC, she often interviews regional and global artists in all fields including music, theatre, film, television, and visual arts. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
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