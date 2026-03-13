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The Roundtable

Sunny days and sad songs - Vines in residency at Studio 9

By Sarah LaDuke
Published March 13, 2026 at 11:12 AM EDT
4 pics of Cassie Wieland at Studio 9
SLD/WAMC
Cassie Wieland at Studio 9 in North Adams, MA

If, for any number of reasons, you are looking for something to listen to that will encourage you to value the sadness and overwhelm you are feeling while rhythmically allowing you to breathe - I have an artist for you.

Vines, the music project of composer and audio engineer Cassie Wieland, has been in residency at Studio 9 in North Adams, Massachusetts this week and will perform there tomorrow - March 14 - at 7 p.m. The first Vines album, 'I'll be here', came out last summer.

Studio 9 is an intimate state of the art recording studio and performance venue and home of the Fresh Grass Institute which is operated by the FreshGrass Foundation.

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The Roundtable studioelectronic musiccomposernorth adamsvinesstudio 9freshgrass institutefreshgrass foundationcassie wieland
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Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in radio since she graduated from college in 2006. In her work with WAMC, she often interviews regional and global artists in all fields including music, theatre, film, television, and visual arts. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
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