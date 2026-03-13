Sunny days and sad songs - Vines in residency at Studio 9

If, for any number of reasons, you are looking for something to listen to that will encourage you to value the sadness and overwhelm you are feeling while rhythmically allowing you to breathe - I have an artist for you.

Vines, the music project of composer and audio engineer Cassie Wieland, has been in residency at Studio 9 in North Adams, Massachusetts this week and will perform there tomorrow - March 14 - at 7 p.m. The first Vines album, 'I'll be here', came out last summer.

Studio 9 is an intimate state of the art recording studio and performance venue and home of the Fresh Grass Institute which is operated by the FreshGrass Foundation.