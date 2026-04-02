Time travel and tonal brilliance meet on Gabriel Kahane's 'Elevator Songs' - a Roomful of Teeth songbook set in a cosmic hotel

Grammy-winning vocal group Roomful of Teeth and singer-songwriter/composer Gabriel Kahane will release the new concept album ‘Elevator Songs’ tomorrow via Octoverse Media and Warner Music Group’s Arts Music.

Founded in 2009, Roomful of Teeth was incubated at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts.

‘Elevator Songs’ has grown out of a longstanding circuit of mutual admiration. Founder, Brad Wells and current artistic director, Cameron Beauchamp, approached Kahane about writing a “Roomful of Teeth Songbook.”

The songs on the record — one for each member of Roomful of Teeth and bookended by a pair of tunes sung by Kahane — create a collection of characters brought together by an interdimensional hotel and the lawless, boundless elevator within.

We are joined by Gabriel Kahane and artistic director of Roomful of Teeth, Cameron Beauchamp.