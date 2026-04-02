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The Roundtable

Time travel and tonal brilliance meet on Gabriel Kahane's 'Elevator Songs' - a Roomful of Teeth songbook set in a cosmic hotel

By Sarah LaDuke
Published April 2, 2026 at 11:30 AM EDT

Grammy-winning vocal group Roomful of Teeth and singer-songwriter/composer Gabriel Kahane will release the new concept album ‘Elevator Songs’ tomorrow via Octoverse Media and Warner Music Group’s Arts Music.

Founded in 2009, Roomful of Teeth was incubated at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts.

‘Elevator Songs’ has grown out of a longstanding circuit of mutual admiration. Founder, Brad Wells and current artistic director, Cameron Beauchamp, approached Kahane about writing a “Roomful of Teeth Songbook.”

The songs on the record — one for each member of Roomful of Teeth and bookended by a pair of tunes sung by Kahane — create a collection of characters brought together by an interdimensional hotel and the lawless, boundless elevator within.

We are joined by Gabriel Kahane and artistic director of Roomful of Teeth, Cameron Beauchamp.

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The Roundtable gabriel kahaneroomful of teethmusichotelelevatorvocal ensemblecameron beauchamp
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Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in radio since she graduated from college in 2006. In her work with WAMC, she often interviews regional and global artists in all fields including music, theatre, film, television, and visual arts. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
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