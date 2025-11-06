© 2025
The Roundtable

Pipa virtuoso Wu Man and Silkroad Ensemble perform at The Mahaiwe on 11/8

By Sarah LaDuke
Published November 6, 2025 at 11:12 AM EST
Wu Man
Sebastian Schutyser
/
provided
Wu Man

Grammy Award-winning musical ensemble, Silkroad is a collective of artists representing dozens of nationalities, traditions and ideas.

Conceived by Yo-Yo Ma in 1998, Silkroad is currently under the leadership of Artistic Director Rhiannon Giddens.

Silkroad’s “American Railroad” project sheds light on the often-overlooked contributions of Indigenous and African Americans, as well as Chinese, Irish, Japanese, and other immigrant communities, to the construction of the U.S. Transcontinental Railroad and connecting railways across North America.

Silkroad Ensemble - American Railroad 2025
Brennan Spark
/
provided
Silkroad Ensemble - American Railroad 2025

Years in the making, “The American Railroad” has included multidisciplinary components including tours across North America, site-specific visual installations, a video documentary series on PBS, recording releases, and curricular materials for use by educators and the public.

This Saturday, November 8, Silkroad Ensemble will present a reimagined version of its American Railroad program at The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Massachusetts at 7 p.m.  

The concert will feature an intimate, powerhouse ensemble of eight world-class musicians lead by Silkroad founding musician and international pipa virtuoso Wu Man.

Wu Man has performed in recital and with major orchestras around the world, and is a frequent collaborator with ensembles such as the Kronos and Shanghai Quartets and The Knights, and, as mentioned, is a founding member of the Silkroad Ensemble.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
