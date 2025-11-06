Pipa virtuoso Wu Man and Silkroad Ensemble perform at The Mahaiwe on 11/8

Grammy Award-winning musical ensemble, Silkroad is a collective of artists representing dozens of nationalities, traditions and ideas.

Conceived by Yo-Yo Ma in 1998, Silkroad is currently under the leadership of Artistic Director Rhiannon Giddens.

Silkroad’s “American Railroad” project sheds light on the often-overlooked contributions of Indigenous and African Americans, as well as Chinese, Irish, Japanese, and other immigrant communities, to the construction of the U.S. Transcontinental Railroad and connecting railways across North America.

Brennan Spark / provided Silkroad Ensemble - American Railroad 2025

Years in the making, “The American Railroad” has included multidisciplinary components including tours across North America, site-specific visual installations, a video documentary series on PBS, recording releases, and curricular materials for use by educators and the public.

This Saturday, November 8, Silkroad Ensemble will present a reimagined version of its American Railroad program at The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Massachusetts at 7 p.m.

The concert will feature an intimate, powerhouse ensemble of eight world-class musicians lead by Silkroad founding musician and international pipa virtuoso Wu Man.

Wu Man has performed in recital and with major orchestras around the world, and is a frequent collaborator with ensembles such as the Kronos and Shanghai Quartets and The Knights, and, as mentioned, is a founding member of the Silkroad Ensemble.