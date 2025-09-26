© 2025
The Roundtable

"Janis Ian: Breaking Silence" documentary screening and Q&A at Assembly in Kingston 9/28

By Sarah LaDuke
Published September 26, 2025 at 11:10 AM EDT

Janis Ian is the singer-songwriter responsible for pivotal 1960s and 1970s songs like “Society’s Child,” “At Seventeen,” and “Stars.” For the last six decades, Janis Ian has overcome homophobia, record industry misogyny, and a life-threatening illness to produce an indelible body of work. Filmmaker Varda Bar-Kar has captured Janis Ian’s story and how it fits into the world of her time in the new documentary “Janis Ian: Breaking Silence.”

Janis Ian: Breaking Silence” will screen at Assembly in Kingston, New York this Sunday, September 28 at 7 p.m. The screening will be followed by a moderated audience Q&A with Janis.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
