"Janis Ian: Breaking Silence" documentary screening and Q&A at Assembly in Kingston 9/28

Janis Ian is the singer-songwriter responsible for pivotal 1960s and 1970s songs like “Society’s Child,” “At Seventeen,” and “Stars.” For the last six decades, Janis Ian has overcome homophobia, record industry misogyny, and a life-threatening illness to produce an indelible body of work. Filmmaker Varda Bar-Kar has captured Janis Ian’s story and how it fits into the world of her time in the new documentary “Janis Ian: Breaking Silence.”

“Janis Ian: Breaking Silence” will screen at Assembly in Kingston, New York this Sunday, September 28 at 7 p.m. The screening will be followed by a moderated audience Q&A with Janis.