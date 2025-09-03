© 2025
The Roundtable

New documentary film "No One Cares About Crazy People" will screen at The Townhall Theatre on 9/6

By Sarah LaDuke
Published September 3, 2025 at 11:51 AM EDT

The new documentary film, “No One Cares About Crazy People” explores the mental health crisis in America through intimate personal stories and urgent social commentary.

The film, directed and produced by Gail Freedman, was inspired by Vermont author Ron Powers's acclaimed book of the same name. Powers, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, shares his own family's tragedy - losing his younger son, a musical prodigy, to suicide at age 20 - while following grassroots advocates working to reform the broken mental health system in the United States.

“No One Cares About Crazy People” will screen at The Townhall Theatre in Middlebury, Vermont this Saturday, September 6, at 2 p.m.

Following the director Gail Freedman and author Ron Powers will join other cast and crew members for a discussion about the film and the ongoing mental health crisis. A portion of proceeds will benefit Middlebury's Charter House Coalition.

Filmmaker Gail Freedman joins us.

No One Cares About Crazy People
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
