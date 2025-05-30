© 2025
The Roundtable

Reflective distress and searched-for lessons echo through James Felice's solo-debut "The Little Ones"

By Sarah LaDuke
Published May 30, 2025 at 11:35 AM EDT
Album artwork for "The Little Ones" by James Felice - Million Stars Records
Wyndham Garnett/Million Stars Records
Sarah LaDuke and James Felice
WAMC
Sarah LaDuke and James Felice

On Valentine’s Day of this year, James Felice of Hudson Valley rock mainstay, The Felice Brothers, released his debut solo album “The Little Ones” via Conor Oberst’s Million Stars Records.

The songs on the record are anything but little. Reflective distress echoes through lessons sought and found in the lyrics. Realizations bloom in the characters singing their choruses. The melodies and instrumentation push the sometimes timid narrators - all in James’ voice - to keep sharing their stories until the end of the tune.

James Felice joined us at The Linda.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
