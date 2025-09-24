"Jamea Richmond-Edwards: Another World and Yet the Same" at The Wellin

The exhibition “Jamea Richmond-Edwards: Another World and Yet the Same” is on view at The Wellin Museum of Art at Hamilton College through June 14, 2026. It showcases the artist’s interdisciplinary work in video, collage, and painting and includes existing works alongside a newly created video and suite of paintings.

Jamea Richmond-Edwards was born and raised in Detroit, MI. She studied painting and drawing at Jackson State University in Jackson, MS before earning an MFA from Howard University in 2012.

In 2019, she was honored with the Joan Mitchell Foundation grant, leading to a residency in 2020. She has exhibited works at the El Segundo Museum of Art, Brooklyn Art Museum, California African American Museum, Frist Art Museum, and Houston Museum of Fine Art - among other institutions.

“Jamea Richmond-Edwards: Another World and Yet the Same” is curated by Alexander Jarman, Assistant Curator of Exhibitions and Academic Outreach at The Wellin.