© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

"Jamea Richmond-Edwards: Another World and Yet the Same" at The Wellin

By Sarah LaDuke
Published September 24, 2025 at 11:10 AM EDT
Jamea Richmond-Edwards leading a class at the Wellin Museum of Art at Hamilton College, February 2023. Photograph by Janelle Rodriguez.
Janelle Rodriguez Photography
/
Image courtesy of the Ruth and Elmer Wellin Museum of Art at Hamilton College, Clinton, NY
Jamea Richmond-Edwards leading a class at the Wellin Museum of Art at Hamilton College, February 2023. Photograph by Janelle Rodriguez.

The exhibition “Jamea Richmond-Edwards: Another World and Yet the Same” is on view at The Wellin Museum of Art at Hamilton College through June 14, 2026. It showcases the artist’s interdisciplinary work in video, collage, and painting and includes existing works alongside a newly created video and suite of paintings.

Jamea Richmond-Edwards was born and raised in Detroit, MI. She studied painting and drawing at Jackson State University in Jackson, MS before earning an MFA from Howard University in 2012.

In 2019, she was honored with the Joan Mitchell Foundation grant, leading to a residency in 2020. She has exhibited works at the El Segundo Museum of Art, Brooklyn Art Museum, California African American Museum, Frist Art Museum, and Houston Museum of Fine Art - among other institutions.

“Jamea Richmond-Edwards: Another World and Yet the Same” is curated by Alexander Jarman, Assistant Curator of Exhibitions and Academic Outreach at The Wellin.

Tags
The Roundtable wellin museumHamilton CollegeartistmuseumdetroitpaintingcollageodysseyClinton
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content