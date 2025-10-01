© 2025
WAM Theatre presents the world premiere of "1999"

By Sarah LaDuke
Published October 1, 2025 at 10:45 AM EDT
In Stacey Isom Campbell’s new play, “1999,” a student makes a complaint about the inclusion of a film produced by Harvey Weinstein in class. Emma must then interrogate her own guilt for something she did in 1999. The play explores the intersection of three women’s lives in the wake of trauma and grapples with what to do with the films of the 90s in light of recent sexual allegations and convictions.

WAM Theatre is producing the world premier of “1999.” The play is a 2025 Eugene O’Neill Theater Center and Modern New Works Festival Finalist. WAM’s production, running in the Berkshires October 16 through November 2, is directed by Artistic Director Genée Coreno and both she and Stacey Isom Campbell join us.

[Disclosure: Sarah LaDuke is in the Board of WAM Theatre.]

Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
