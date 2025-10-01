WAM Theatre presents the world premiere of "1999"

In Stacey Isom Campbell’s new play, “1999,” a student makes a complaint about the inclusion of a film produced by Harvey Weinstein in class. Emma must then interrogate her own guilt for something she did in 1999. The play explores the intersection of three women’s lives in the wake of trauma and grapples with what to do with the films of the 90s in light of recent sexual allegations and convictions.

WAM Theatre is producing the world premier of “1999.” The play is a 2025 Eugene O’Neill Theater Center and Modern New Works Festival Finalist. WAM’s production, running in the Berkshires October 16 through November 2, is directed by Artistic Director Genée Coreno and both she and Stacey Isom Campbell join us.

[Disclosure: Sarah LaDuke is in the Board of WAM Theatre.]