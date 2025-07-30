Renée Elise Goldsberry shares herself on solo debut "Who I Really Am"

On June 6, Tony and Grammy award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry’s debut studio album, “Who I Really Am,” was released via Borderlight Entertainment.

The album coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Broadway phenom Hamilton, which saw Goldsberry win a Tony and Grammy award for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler. She also earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for the filmed version of the musical on Disney+. Other Broadway credits include starring roles in “Rent,” “The Color Purple,” “The Lion King,” “Dreamgirls,” and more. It was announced this week that in 2026, Goldsberry will star in the world premiere of David Lindsay-Abaire's “The Balusters” at Manhattan Theatre Club – directed by Kenny Leon.

On-screen credits include the Netflix series “Girls5Eva,” “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” “The Good Wife,” “Waves,” “Altered Carbon,” “Albany Road,” “She-Hulk,” and her two-time Daytime Emmy-nominated role on “One Life to Live.”

The album, “Who I Really Am,” blends genres in a deeply personal and sonically rich collection of songs.