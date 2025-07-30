© 2025
The Roundtable

Renée Elise Goldsberry shares herself on solo debut "Who I Really Am"

By Sarah LaDuke
Published July 30, 2025 at 11:51 AM EDT
Renée Elise Goldsberry album cover "Who I Really Am"

On June 6, Tony and Grammy award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry’s debut studio album, “Who I Really Am,” was released via Borderlight Entertainment.

The album coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Broadway phenom Hamilton, which saw Goldsberry win a Tony and Grammy award for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler. She also earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for the filmed version of the musical on Disney+. Other Broadway credits include starring roles in “Rent,” “The Color Purple,” “The Lion King,” “Dreamgirls,” and more. It was announced this week that in 2026, Goldsberry will star in the world premiere of David Lindsay-Abaire's “The Balusters” at Manhattan Theatre Club – directed by Kenny Leon.

On-screen credits include the Netflix series “Girls5Eva,” “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” “The Good Wife,” “Waves,” “Altered Carbon,” “Albany Road,” “She-Hulk,” and her two-time Daytime Emmy-nominated role on “One Life to Live.”

The album, “Who I Really Am,” blends genres in a deeply personal and sonically rich collection of songs.

The Roundtable Renée Elise GoldsberryHamiltontheateralbumtony awardgrammy awardGirls5eva
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sarah LaDuke
    The Roundtable
    RT25 and #Hamilten: Lin-Manuel Miranda in the room where it was starting to happen
    Sarah LaDuke
    As we here at WAMC celebrate the 25th Anniversary of The Roundtable, a little American musical is celebrating 10 years since it premiered in New York City – and quickly became a once-in-a-generation success in terms of reviews, ticket sales, fan enthusiasm, and awards recognition.“Hamilton” opened off-Broadway at The Public Theatre on January 20, 2015 and played there through May 3. It opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in early August of 2015, where it is still running. “Hamilton” won 11 Tony Awards, a 2016 Grammy Award for its cast recording, and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It has played – and is playing – all over the world. A pro-tape of the production’s original cast streams on Disney+ and was a pandemic sensation.But before all of that - “The Hamilton Mixtape” was a work-in-progress, put up in a black-box staged-reading, presented by New York Stage and Film and Vassar College in the summer of 2013. And I did get to be there - in the room where it was starting to happen.
  • The Roundtable
    The Fremonts re-release albums and play a series of live shows in the Berkshires and Hudson Valley
    Sarah LaDuke
    The Fremonts blend americana music and storytelling with a cabaret aesthetic.They decided instead to re-record their two original albums.As a partner piece to their updated albums, The Fremonts released a music video of their song “Ketamine Happy Hour,” a comic reflection on their experiences with alternative therapies for depression.Both albums and the music video were released on all streaming platforms last Friday. The Fremonts are performing at The Apple Tree Inn in Lenox, Massachusetts on Friday, August 1 and at Tilda’s Kitchen and Market in Kingston, New York on Friday, August 8, with other dates in Stockbridge, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Becket throughout August. More information on their website – thefremontsmusic.com
  • Tryptich - Amy Berryman, Artwork for Alien Girls at WAM, Genee Coreno
    The Roundtable
    WAM Theatre presents Amy Berryman's "Alien Girls" staged-readings at Ventfort Hall 7/13
    Sarah LaDuke
    WAM Theatre’s Fresh Takes Play Reading Series presents ground-breaking stories that are imaginative and thoughtful explorations of complex issues affecting women and girls. This Sunday, July 13 at Ventfort Hall in Lenox, Massachusetts, WAM presents “Alien Girls” by Amy Berryman. The reading is directed by WAM’s Artistic Director Genée Coreno and will have performances at both 2 and 7 p.m.
  • Album artwork for "The Little Ones" by James Felice - Million Stars Records
    The Roundtable
    Reflective distress and searched-for lessons echo through James Felice's solo-debut "The Little Ones"
    Sarah LaDuke
    On Valentine’s Day of this year, James Felice of Hudson Valley rock mainstay, The Felice Brothers, released his debut solo album “The Little Ones” via Conor Oberst’s Million Stars Records.The songs on the record are anything but little. Reflective distress echoes through lessons sought and found in the lyrics. Realizations bloom in the characters singing their choruses. The melodies and instrumentation push the sometimes timid narrators - all in James’ voice - to keep sharing their stories until the end of the tune.James Felice joined us at The Linda.
  • Varietopia Tour Poster 2025
    The Roundtable
    Varietopia with Paul F. Tompkins comes to The Egg on 6/2
    Sarah LaDuke
    Comedian, actor, writer, improviser, and podcaster Paul F. Tompkins is bringing his VarieTOURpia (which is not a clumsy portmanteau) to The Egg in Albany, New York on Monday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Jennifer Simard in "Death Becomes Her" on Broadway
    The Roundtable
    Jennifer Simard might be your person in "Death Becomes Her" on Broadway
    Sarah LaDuke
    Jennifer Simard is glowing, growling, stunning, and striving in eight shows a week as Helen Sharp in “Death Becomes Her” at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Broadway.The now three-time Tony Award nominated actor – “Death Becomes Her” received 10 Tony Award Nominations this month – is also a Webby Award winning podcast co-host, with Patrick Hinds, for “The Golden Girls Deep Dive Podcast.”
  • Artwork for Giulio Cesare at Hudson Hall
    The Roundtable
    R.B. Schlather's production of Handel's "Giulio Cesare" opens at Hudson Hall 4/19
    Sarah LaDuke
    Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York continues its series of Handel opera productions this Saturday when “Giulio Cesare” opens at the historic hall. Opera director and Hudson resident R.B. Schlather’s production features early music band Ruckus, world-class opera actors, and improvised dance by Davon. Sung in Italian with English supertitles, Handel’s mega-hit from 1724 will have 6 performances at Hudson Hall. Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, New York partnered with Hudson Hall to provide an artist residency.R.B. Schlather joins us along with Song Hee Lee - who, when on stage at Hudson Hall, will be Cleopatra in “Giulio Cesare” and Douglas Ray Williams - who will be Achilla.
  • Book cover for Neko Case's memoir "The Harder I Fight The More I Love You"
    The Roundtable
    Neko Case hunts stories and lives the soft rebellion of making music in new memoir
    Sarah LaDuke
    Musician, music producer, artist, and self-proclaimed critter, Neko Case has written her memoir. “The Harder I Fight The More I Love You.” It was released in late January.
  • "First Things First" (Twelve) front and back cover - Author Nadirah Simmons
    The Roundtable
    "First Things First" - Nadirah Simmons' book on the "diamond cluster hustler" queens of hip-hop
    Sarah LaDuke
    Nadira Simmons is a writer and digital content creator committed to preserving Black history, hip-hop history, and pop culture and finding new ways to tell stories on TV and the internet. She created “The Gumbo, an innovative space in media for the creative excellence and activism of Black women in hip-hop and a safe haven free of politics.Her book “First Things First: Hip-Hop Ladies Who Changed the Game,” published by Twelve, is a celebration of the achievements of women in hip-hop who broke down barriers and broke the mold.