Mikaela Davis' in Kingston, Albany, and Brattleboro this week

This Friday, September 19, WAMC On the Road visits Assembly in Kingston, New York where Sarah LaDuke will host a broadcast recording for “WAMC Live in Concert” showcasing the dreamy and remarkable songwriter, harpist, vocalist, and music producer: Mikaela Davis.

Davis will play 315 Thursdays - a summer concert series in Syracuse on (you guessed it!) Thursday, then the show in Kingston on Friday and followed-up by a Saturday concert at Lark Hall in Albany, New York and a Sunday gig at Stone Church in Brattleboro, Vermont.

Davis joins us to discuss festivals, new music on the horizon, travel, and guesting on The Mountain Goats' upcoming album "Through This Fire Across From Peter Balkan."