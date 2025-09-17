© 2025
The Roundtable

Mikaela Davis' in Kingston, Albany, and Brattleboro this week

By Sarah LaDuke
Published September 17, 2025 at 11:10 AM EDT
Promo artwork for Mikaela Davis at Assembly on 9/20

This Friday, September 19, WAMC On the Road visits Assembly in Kingston, New York where Sarah LaDuke will host a broadcast recording for “WAMC Live in Concert” showcasing the dreamy and remarkable songwriter, harpist, vocalist, and music producer: Mikaela Davis.

Davis will play 315 Thursdays - a summer concert series in Syracuse on (you guessed it!) Thursday, then the show in Kingston on Friday and followed-up by a Saturday concert at Lark Hall in Albany, New York and a Sunday gig at Stone Church in Brattleboro, Vermont.

Davis joins us to discuss festivals, new music on the horizon, travel, and guesting on The Mountain Goats' upcoming album "Through This Fire Across From Peter Balkan."

mikaela davis
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
