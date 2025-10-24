"What is Your Hand in This?" at Hudson Hall and on WAMC 10/25

This Saturday, October 25, Hudson Hall presents a special preview performance of “What is Your Hand in This?,” a new collaboration between acclaimed baritone Davóne Tines and early music band Ruckus.

This preview performance takes place ahead of a national tour in 2026 timed to the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, situating the work in a national conversation about America’s origins, contradictions, and unfinished aspirations.

The performance will be broadcast live as part of WAMC’s On the Road series. It will also be performed at The Clark in Williamstown, Massachusetts on Friday, October 24.

“What is Your Hand in This?” musically travels through four centuries of reimagined songs, hymns, ballads, and includes newly commissioned works for Hudson Hall and Carnegie Hall by composer Doug Balliett.

Bass-baritone Davóne Tines was Musical America’s 2022 Vocalist of the Year, a winner of the 2020 Sphinx Medal of Excellence, a recipient of the 2018 Emerging Artists Award from Lincoln Center, and a recipient of the 2024 Chanel Next Prize. He is a graduate of The Juilliard School and Harvard University, and is the recipient of the prestigious 2025 Harvard Arts Medal. He made his Metropolitan Opera debut and released his first record, “ROBESOИ” (Nonesuch) in 2024.

Ruckus is a shapeshifting, collaborative baroque band with a playful approach to early music. Ruckus is the house band for Hudson Hall’s productions of Handel’s operas, directed by R.B. Schlather. Recent and upcoming performances include The Frick Collection, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Sanders Theatre, and The Library of Congress. Clay Zeller-Townson is the founder and Artistic Director of Ruckus.