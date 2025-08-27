© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

World Premiere of "“Something Beautiful: The Songs of Ahrens and Flaherty” at Barrington Stage 8/28-8/30

By Sarah LaDuke
Published August 27, 2025 at 11:05 AM EDT
Artwork for "SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL: The Songs of Ahrens and Flaherty" at Barrington Stage 2025
"SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL: The Songs of Ahrens and Flaherty" at Barrington Stage - August 28-30 2025

Barrington Stage Company presents the world premiere of “Something Beautiful: The Songs of Ahrens and Flaherty,” at the Boyd-Quinson Theater in Pittsfield, Massachusetts from August 28-30.

The brand new celebration of the work of Tony Award winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty is conceived of and directed by Jason Danieley.

Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty are considered the foremost theatrical writing team of their generation. They won Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for “Ragtime,” and were nominated for two Academy Awards and two Golden Globes for Twentieth Century Fox’s animated feature film, “Anastasia,” which they also adapted for Broadway. Their theatre credits include “Ragtime,” “Anastasia,” “Once On This Island,” “Seussical,” “Knoxville” and the upcoming “Little Dancer.”

In 2014 they were awarded the Oscar Hammerstein Lifetime Achievement Award, and in 2015 they were inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame.

Jason Danieley is a critically acclaimed, award winning, Broadway actor and concert performer. With a career spanning over 30 years of originating roles in numerous new musicals including “Floyd Collins,” “The Full Monty,” “The Visit,” “Curtains,” “Pretty Woman,” and “Knoxville.”

Recently, he's been creating, writing, directing, and producing, symphonic and cabaret performances like “Remembering Sondheim,” “Broadway Today!: Broadway’s Modern Masters,” and The Keith Lockhart 30th Anniversary Celebration – all with the world-renowned Boston Pops.

Jason Danieley joins us.

Tags
The Roundtable lynn ahrensstephen flahertyconcertmusical theaterjason danieleybarrington stage companypittsfield
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content