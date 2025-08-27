World Premiere of "“Something Beautiful: The Songs of Ahrens and Flaherty” at Barrington Stage 8/28-8/30

Barrington Stage Company presents the world premiere of “Something Beautiful: The Songs of Ahrens and Flaherty,” at the Boyd-Quinson Theater in Pittsfield, Massachusetts from August 28-30.

The brand new celebration of the work of Tony Award winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty is conceived of and directed by Jason Danieley.

Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty are considered the foremost theatrical writing team of their generation. They won Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for “Ragtime,” and were nominated for two Academy Awards and two Golden Globes for Twentieth Century Fox’s animated feature film, “Anastasia,” which they also adapted for Broadway. Their theatre credits include “Ragtime,” “Anastasia,” “Once On This Island,” “Seussical,” “Knoxville” and the upcoming “Little Dancer.”

In 2014 they were awarded the Oscar Hammerstein Lifetime Achievement Award, and in 2015 they were inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame.

Jason Danieley is a critically acclaimed, award winning, Broadway actor and concert performer. With a career spanning over 30 years of originating roles in numerous new musicals including “Floyd Collins,” “The Full Monty,” “The Visit,” “Curtains,” “Pretty Woman,” and “Knoxville.”

Recently, he's been creating, writing, directing, and producing, symphonic and cabaret performances like “Remembering Sondheim,” “Broadway Today!: Broadway’s Modern Masters,” and The Keith Lockhart 30th Anniversary Celebration – all with the world-renowned Boston Pops.

Jason Danieley joins us.

