© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

"Open + Shut: Celebrating the Art of Endpapers" is on view at The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art through 11/9

By Sarah LaDuke
Published August 13, 2025 at 11:13 AM EDT
The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art
E. H. Shepard, Illustration for The World of Pooh by A. A. Milne. Courtesy of Penguin Young Readers Group, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. © 1957 E. P. Dutton & Co., Inc.

The exhibition “Open + Shut: Celebrating the Art of Endpapers” is on view at The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst, Massachusetts through November 9.

Once a functional form - sturdy pages glued to the inside of a book’s cardboard covers - endpapers today are often full of wit, surprise, and deep emotion. As one of the first (and last!) visual elements readers encounter when interacting with a book, endpapers set the mood for the story inside.

“Open + Shut: Celebrating the Art of Endpapers” is curated at The Eric Carle Museum by guest curator Bruce Handy.

Bruce Handy is a longtime magazine writer and editor. He is the author of “Wild Things: The Joy of Reading Children’s Literature as an Adult” and the forthcoming “Hollywood High: A Totally Epic, Way Opinionated History of Teen Movies.” He has also written four picture books, three of which were named New York Times Best Children’s Books, including, most recently, “There Was a Shadow,” illustrated by Lisk Feng. His fifth picture book, “Balloon,” illustrated by Julie Kwon, will be published this fall.

Again, “Open + Shut: Celebrating the Art of Endpapers” is on view at The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art through November 9. Bruce Handy joins us now.

Tags
The Roundtable eric carle museumOpen + Shut: Celebrating the Art of EndpapersBruce Handy
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content