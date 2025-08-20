A memoir on the survival of true love after death, "Grief ... A Comedy," by Alison Larkin available now in print and audio editions

Berkshire-based actor, voice over artist, comedian, and audiobook narrator and producer, Alison Larkin joins us again with the next chapter in her tumultuous, marvelous journey finding her way to live - before she meets her soulmate, Bhima, and after she loses him.

***

After marriage, divorce and raising two children, Alison, now in her 50’s, was ‘kind of’ at peace with the idea that love was something that had passed her by.

Then, unexpectedly, she found true love with Bhima, also in his 50’s, who had also moved to America thirty years earlier. It was a heady romance. A binding of souls.

Five days after they decided to marry, Bhima suddenly died. Then something even more unexpected happened. Instead of wanting to hide under the bed and never come out, Alison found herself wanting to live – and love – more fully than ever.

This story begins six weeks after Bhima died, when he showed up at Alison’s kitchen table determined to help her find love again.

It’s imaginary of course. Or is it?

