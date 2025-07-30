© 2025
The Roundtable

The Fremonts re-release albums and play a series of live shows in the Berkshires and Hudson Valley

By Sarah LaDuke
Published July 30, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT
Aaron Meshon
The Fremonts

The Fremonts blend americana music and storytelling with a cabaret aesthetic.

After sold-out performances of their original cabaret in New York City, Colorado, Massachusetts, and at the Edinburgh Fringe, plus a tour through Tajikistan as Cultural Ambassadors with the US State Department, The Fremonts retreated into the studio to develop an album of fresh songs.

Life showed up to derail that plan, as life so often does. They decided instead to re-record their two original albums.

As a partner piece to their updated albums, The Fremonts released a music video of their song “Ketamine Happy Hour,” a comic reflection on their experiences with alternative therapies for depression.

Both albums and the music video were released on all streaming platforms last Friday. The Fremonts are performing at The Apple Tree Inn in Lenox, Massachusetts on Friday, August 1 and at Tilda’s Kitchen and Market in Kingston, New York on Friday, August 8, with other dates in Stockbridge, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Becket throughout August. More information on their website – thefremontsmusic.com

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
