© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

"Octet" at Hudson Valley Shakespeare through September 7

By Sarah LaDuke
Published August 14, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT
Artwork for Hudson Valley Shakepeare's "Octet"
provided

Eight Internet addicts gather in a support group called "Friends of Saul" in a church basement and share their stories. Dave Malloy’s Lucille Lortel Award winning musical “Octet” is running at Hudson Valley Shakespeare in Garrison, New York through September 7.

Malloy is a composer/writer/performer/orchestrator whose works include “Moby-Dick,” a four-part musical inspired by Melville’s classic novel; and “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812,” an electropop opera based on a slice of Tolstoy’s “War & Peace” – which earned 12 Tony nominations. He has won two Obie Awards, a Smithsonian Ingenuity Award, a Theater World Award, the Richard Rodgers Award, an ASCAP New Horizons Award and a Jonathan Larson Grant, and has been a MacDowell fellow and Composer-in-Residence at Ars Nova and the Signature Theatre.

For “Octet,” Malloy created the music, lyrics, book, and a cappella vocal arrangements. He drew inspiration from internet comment boards, scientific debates, religious texts, and Sufi poetry.

Hudson Valley Shakespeare’s mounting of “Octet” is the first since its premiere off-Broadway run. Music Director Simone Allen worked on both productions. Esteemed theatrical director Amanda Dehnert heads the show and joins us.

Tags
The Roundtable theaterhudson valley shakespeare festivalmusicalA cappellaaddictioninternetGarrisonamanda dehnert
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content