Eric Fraser presents "From the Hooghly to the Hudson" at Hudson Hall on 8/2

This Saturday, August 2, bansuri flute virtuoso Eric Fraser will present “From the Hooghly to the Hudson” at Hudson Hall.

The new work, supported by a New York State Council of the Arts grant, brings the soulful tradition of Bengal’s “Boatman’s Song”—to the banks of the Hudson River.

Drawing from the rich cultural fusion of Bengali folk and classical music, Fraser’s work bridges centuries-old techniques with contemporary creative expression.

Eric Fraser joins us now.