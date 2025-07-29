© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Eric Fraser presents "From the Hooghly to the Hudson" at Hudson Hall on 8/2

By Sarah LaDuke
Published July 29, 2025 at 11:14 AM EDT

This Saturday, August 2, bansuri flute virtuoso Eric Fraser will present “From the Hooghly to the Hudson” at Hudson Hall.

The new work, supported by a New York State Council of the Arts grant, brings the soulful tradition of Bengal’s “Boatman’s Song”—to the banks of the Hudson River.

Drawing from the rich cultural fusion of Bengali folk and classical music, Fraser’s work bridges centuries-old techniques with contemporary creative expression.

Eric Fraser joins us now.

Tags
The Roundtable eric fraserHudson HallFrom the Hooghly to the Hudson
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content