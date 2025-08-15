© 2025
The Roundtable

Comics open up about their anxiety in new documentary film

By Sarah LaDuke
Published August 15, 2025 at 11:30 AM EDT
Poster for doc film "Anxiety Club"
provided

Anxiety Club” offers an insightful and humorous exploration of anxiety through the lens of some of today’s most brilliant comedians: Tiffany Jenkins, Marc Maron, Aparna Nancherla, Mark Normand, Joe List, Eva Victor and Baron Vaughn. With a mix of stand-up performances, sketch videos, exclusive interviews, and relatable everyday life experiences, they share their personal struggles with anxiety, the world’s most prevalent mental health condition.

The documentary has been screening at film festivals around the country and, as of today, is available on jolt.film.

“Anxiety Club” is directed and produced by Wendy Lobel.

Lobel is a director and Emmy Award-winning producer whose work explores the complexities of the human experience. For the last three decades, her projects have been featured on PBS, A&E, VH1, MSNBC, Nickelodeon and more. Wendy produced over 25 episodes of the acclaimed children’s series Nick News with Linda Ellerbee.

Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
