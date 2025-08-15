Comics open up about their anxiety in new documentary film

“Anxiety Club” offers an insightful and humorous exploration of anxiety through the lens of some of today’s most brilliant comedians: Tiffany Jenkins, Marc Maron, Aparna Nancherla, Mark Normand, Joe List, Eva Victor and Baron Vaughn. With a mix of stand-up performances, sketch videos, exclusive interviews, and relatable everyday life experiences, they share their personal struggles with anxiety, the world’s most prevalent mental health condition.

The documentary has been screening at film festivals around the country and, as of today, is available on jolt.film.

“Anxiety Club” is directed and produced by Wendy Lobel.

Lobel is a director and Emmy Award-winning producer whose work explores the complexities of the human experience. For the last three decades, her projects have been featured on PBS, A&E, VH1, MSNBC, Nickelodeon and more. Wendy produced over 25 episodes of the acclaimed children’s series Nick News with Linda Ellerbee.