The Roundtable

"A Man with Sole: The Impact of Kenneth Cole" opens 2025 Berkshire International Film Festival on 5/29

By Sarah LaDuke
Published May 20, 2025 at 11:17 AM EDT
Artwork for doc: Kenneth Cole: A Man with Sole
Artemis Rising Foundation — Dramatic Forces

The Opening Night Screening of this year’s Berkshire International Film Festival is “A Man with Sole: The Impact of Kenneth Cole.” The documentary will show at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, Massachusetts at 7pm on May 29.

Global fashion designer and social activist Kenneth Cole has put ’cause’ before ‘commerce’ for 40 years. His commitment to HIV AIDS, homelessness, LGBTQIA+ rights, social justice and mental health has built coalitions and inspired action for good.

Designer and activist Kenneth Cole and Emmy and Tony Award-winning director Dori Berinstein will be at The Mahaiwe for a Q&A following the film with BIFF Board Member Mary Mott.

berkshire international film festivalbiffdocumentarykenneth colefashionFashion Designactivismhiv/aidslgbtqai+homelessnessmental healthgun violenceequality
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Troy Foundry Theatre's "Antonio, or What I Would" at UPH 5/31 and 6/1
    Sarah LaDuke
    Troy Foundry Theatre’s latest production, “Antonio, or What I Would,” is a new exploration of the queerness of the devoted pirate in Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” The piece was developed at the Play On Labs with Troy Foundry Theatre in 2024.Written by Brenna Geffers and Shayne David Cameris and performed by Cameris, “Antonio, or What I Would” features Jake Blouch’s music performed by Connor Armbruster and will have performances May 31st and June 1st at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, New York.
  • Jennifer Simard in "Death Becomes Her" on Broadway
    The Roundtable
    Jennifer Simard might be your person in "Death Becomes Her" on Broadway
    Sarah LaDuke
    Jennifer Simard is glowing, growling, stunning, and striving in eight shows a week as Helen Sharp in “Death Becomes Her” at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Broadway.The now three-time Tony Award nominated actor – “Death Becomes Her” received 10 Tony Award Nominations this month – is also a Webby Award winning podcast co-host, with Patrick Hinds, for “The Golden Girls Deep Dive Podcast.”
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sarah LaDuke
    The Roundtable
    RT25 and #Hamilten: Lin-Manuel Miranda in the room where it was starting to happen
    Sarah LaDuke
    As we here at WAMC celebrate the 25th Anniversary of The Roundtable, a little American musical is celebrating 10 years since it premiered in New York City – and quickly became a once-in-a-generation success in terms of reviews, ticket sales, fan enthusiasm, and awards recognition.“Hamilton” opened off-Broadway at The Public Theatre on January 20, 2015 and played there through May 3. It opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in early August of 2015, where it is still running. “Hamilton” won 11 Tony Awards, a 2016 Grammy Award for its cast recording, and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It has played – and is playing – all over the world. A pro-tape of the production’s original cast streams on Disney+ and was a pandemic sensation.But before all of that - “The Hamilton Mixtape” was a work-in-progress, put up in a black-box staged-reading, presented by New York Stage and Film and Vassar College in the summer of 2013. And I did get to be there - in the room where it was starting to happen.
  • Artwork for Giulio Cesare at Hudson Hall
    The Roundtable
    R.B. Schlather's production of Handel's "Giulio Cesare" opens at Hudson Hall 4/19
    Sarah LaDuke
    Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York continues its series of Handel opera productions this Saturday when “Giulio Cesare” opens at the historic hall. Opera director and Hudson resident R.B. Schlather’s production features early music band Ruckus, world-class opera actors, and improvised dance by Davon. Sung in Italian with English supertitles, Handel’s mega-hit from 1724 will have 6 performances at Hudson Hall. Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, New York partnered with Hudson Hall to provide an artist residency.R.B. Schlather joins us along with Song Hee Lee - who, when on stage at Hudson Hall, will be Cleopatra in “Giulio Cesare” and Douglas Ray Williams - who will be Achilla.
  • Artwork for the "Ephemeral Organ Festival" at EMPAC
    The Roundtable
    EMPAC presents the Ephemeral Organ Festival
    Sarah LaDuke
    This Thursday and Friday, April 17 and 18, EMPAC at RPI in Troy, New York presents the Ephemeral Organ Festival. The presentations this week feature a series of residencies, performances, and talks by artists whose works explore dance and movement as a means of experiencing memory, history, and Black lived experience. Tara Aisha Willis is Curator of Theater & Dance at EMPAC and she joins us to tell us more.
  • The Roundtable
    "Americans Who Tell the Truth" at the Albany Institute of History and Art through 7/20
    Sarah LaDuke
    "Americans Who Tell the Truth" is a new exhibit now on display at the Albany Institute of History and Art which showcases a selection of portraits by Robert Shetterly, featuring individuals throughout U.S. history, many with connections to the region including Indigenous human rights advocate Oren Lyons, Grafton, NY-based food justice activist and author of "Farming While Black" Leah Penniman, and folk legend and environmental activist Pete Seeger.
  • Adrienne Truscott and Feidlim Cannon in MASTERCLASS
    The Roundtable
    Brokentalkers and Adrienne Truscott bring MASTERCLASS to Bard Fisher Center
    Sarah LaDuke
    This Thursday through Sunday, The Fisher Center at Bard presents “Masterclass,” an hour-long parody about playwriting, power, pomposity and people from Dublin-based theatre troupe Brokentalkers and feminist choreographer and performance artist Adrienne Truscott. Adrienne is one half of cabaret duo The Wau Wau Sisters who mix performance modes from circus to main-stage and with some regularity perform in the buff. She will serve as MC of the Spiegeltent at Bard this summer for the second consecutive season. Brokentalkers are an internationally renowned theatre company, based in Dublin, Ireland led by Co-Artistic Directors Feidlim Cannon and Gary Keegan with Creative Producer Rachel Bergin.
  • Alison Pebworth - a Caucasian in a striped shirt with a smart short haircut stands near her art at MASS MoCA
    The Roundtable
    Alison Pebworth's "Cultural Apothecary" at MASS MoCA
    Sarah LaDuke
    A sign reading “Americanitis” in neon-script on a red background - with round white marquee lightbulbs as a border is drawing patrons to one end of Building 6 at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts. This particular space at the contemporary art museum, which opened in 1999 and added this building in 2017, is called “The Prow” - and this is the first time it’s held an interactive exhibition. Alison Pebworth’s Cultural Apothecary opened at the end of February and features a tea service and several invitations to reflect on how you are feeling through emotion identification and surveys.
  • The Roundtable
    2nd Annual Hudson Valley Puppetry Festival 3/22-4/26
    Sarah LaDuke
    Today is World Puppetry Day and Arts Mid-Hudson will mark the holiday starting tomorrow with A Day of Puppetry – which kicks off their Hudson Valley Puppetry Festival. Puppets of all shapes, sizes, and puppetry disciplines will be on display and in performance in communities throughout the mid-Hudson Valley tomorrow through April 26.
  • Promo image - horizontal poster - for "A Lien"
    The Roundtable
    Oscar nominated short film "A Lien" by David and Sam Cutler-Kreutz drops audience into immigration process
    Sarah LaDuke
    “A Lien,” written and directed by brothers David and Sam Cutler-Kreutz, drops viewers into the tense and complicated experience that a noncitizen can go through in the U.S. legalization process.The short film, which is nominated for an Academy Award, follows a young couple navigating their Green Card interview at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office when Immigration and Customs Enforcement - or ICE - makes an unexpected appearance and the afternoon takes a turn for the worse, putting the couple and their young daughter in unexpected danger.