"A Man with Sole: The Impact of Kenneth Cole" opens 2025 Berkshire International Film Festival on 5/29

The Opening Night Screening of this year’s Berkshire International Film Festival is “A Man with Sole: The Impact of Kenneth Cole.” The documentary will show at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, Massachusetts at 7pm on May 29.

Global fashion designer and social activist Kenneth Cole has put ’cause’ before ‘commerce’ for 40 years. His commitment to HIV AIDS, homelessness, LGBTQIA+ rights, social justice and mental health has built coalitions and inspired action for good.

Designer and activist Kenneth Cole and Emmy and Tony Award-winning director Dori Berinstein will be at The Mahaiwe for a Q&A following the film with BIFF Board Member Mary Mott.