Jennifer Simard might be your person in "Death Becomes Her" on Broadway

Jennifer Simard is glowing, growling, stunning, and striving in eight shows a week as Helen Sharp in “Death Becomes Her” at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Broadway.

Based on the Robert Zemeckis directed camp-classic film from 1992, “Death Becomes Her” features music and lyrics by Noel Carey and Julia Mattison and a book by Marco Pennette. It is directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli and Simard’s co-stars are Megan Hilty, Christopher Sieber, and Michelle Williams.

Jennifer Simard’s Broadway credits include “Shrek The Musical,” “Disaster!,” “Hello, Dolly!,” “Mean Girls,” and “Company.” She was nominated for Tony Awards for her performances in “Disaster!” and “Company.” Her talents have also been employed in many notable off-Broadway productions.

The now three-time Tony Award nominated actor – “Death Becomes Her” received 10 Tony Award Nominations this month – is also a Webby Award winning podcast co-host, with Patrick Hinds, for “The Golden Girls Deep Dive Podcast.”

To paraphrase a saying popularized by Chappell Roan last year - Jennifer Simard is your favorite theater-person’s favorite theater person - and she joins us this morning.

