Troy Foundry Theatre's "Antonio, or What I Would" at UPH 5/31 and 6/1

Troy Foundry Theatre’s latest production, “Antonio, or What I Would,” is a new exploration of the queerness of the devoted pirate in Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” The piece was developed at the Play On Labs with Troy Foundry Theatre in 2024.

Written by Brenna Geffers and Shayne David Cameris and performed by Cameris, “Antonio, or What I Would” features Jake Blouch’s music performed by Connor Armbruster and will have performances May 31st and June 1st at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Playwright and performer Shayne David Cameris joins us along with Troy Foundry Theatre’s Artistic Director and Co-Founder David Girard.