The Roundtable

Troy Foundry Theatre's "Antonio, or What I Would" at UPH 5/31 and 6/1

By Sarah LaDuke
Published May 14, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT

Troy Foundry Theatre’s latest production, “Antonio, or What I Would,” is a new exploration of the queerness of the devoted pirate in Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” The piece was developed at the Play On Labs with Troy Foundry Theatre in 2024.

Written by Brenna Geffers and Shayne David Cameris and performed by Cameris, “Antonio, or What I Would” features Jake Blouch’s music performed by Connor Armbruster and will have performances May 31st and June 1st at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Playwright and performer Shayne David Cameris joins us along with Troy Foundry Theatre’s Artistic Director and Co-Founder David Girard.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
