The Roundtable

Alison Pebworth's "Cultural Apothecary" at MASS MoCA

By Sarah LaDuke
Published March 31, 2025 at 11:10 AM EDT
Alison Pebworth - a Caucasian in a striped shirt with a smart short haircut stands near her art at MASS MoCA
SLD/WAMC
Alison Pebworth

A sign reading “Americanitis” in neon-script on a red background - with round white marquee lightbulbs as a border, is drawing patrons to one end of Building 6 at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts. This particular space at the contemporary art museum, which opened in 1999 and added this building in 2017, is called “The Prow” - and this is the first time it’s held an exhibition.

Alison Pebworth’s Cultural Apothecary opened at the end of February in The Prow, and features a tea service and several invitations to reflect on how you are feeling through emotion identification and surveys. Pebworth’s work aims to inspire viewers to participate in reflective conversation about society and humanity. She’s spent her residency time with MASS MoCA very often in North Adams proper, hoping to encourage engagement in the community by modeling it.

The exhibition is curated by Evan Garza. Kristy Edmunds is the Director of MASS MoCA.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
