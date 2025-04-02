© 2025
The Roundtable

Brokentalkers and Adrienne Truscott bring MASTERCLASS to Bard Fisher Center

By Sarah LaDuke
Published April 2, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT
Adrienne Truscott and Feidlim Cannon in MASTERCLASS
provided
Adrienne Truscott and Feidlim Cannon in MASTERCLASS

This Thursday through Sunday, The Richard B. Fisher Center at Bard College presents “MASTERCLASS,” an hour-long parody about playwriting, power, pomposity and people from Dublin-based theatre troupe Brokentalkers and feminist choreographer and performance artist Adrienne Truscott.

Adrienne is one half of cabaret duo The Wau Wau Sisters who mix performance modes from circus to main-stage and with some regularity perform in the buff. She will serve as MC of the Spiegeltent at Bard this summer for the second consecutive season. Brokentalkers are an internationally renowned theatre company, based in Dublin, Ireland led by Co-Artistic Directors Feidlim Cannon and Gary Keegan with Creative Producer Rachel Bergin.

When “MASTERCLASS” premiered at Edinburgh Festival Fringe it won the Fringe First Award. They put it up at NYU’s Skirball Center last weekend and it will be in the Luma Theatre in the Fisher Center at Bard in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York tomorrow through Sunday.

The Roundtable theatermisogynyfeminismBard Collegefisher centerbrokentalkersadrienne truscottplayparodyperformance art
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
