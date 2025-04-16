© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

R.B. Schlather's production of Handel's "Giulio Cesare" opens at Hudson Hall 4/19

By Sarah LaDuke
Published April 16, 2025 at 11:25 AM EDT
Artwork for Giulio Cesare at Hudson Hall
Provided
/
Hudson Hall

Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York continues its series of Handel opera productions this Saturday when “Giulio Cesare” opens at the historic hall. Opera director and Hudson resident R.B. Schlather’s production features early music band Ruckus, world-class opera actors, and improvised dance by Davon. Sung in Italian with English supertitles, Handel’s mega-hit from 1724 will have 6 performances at Hudson Hall. Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, New York partnered with Hudson Hall to provide an artist residency.

R.B. Schlather joins us along with Song Hee Lee - who, when on stage at Hudson Hall, will be Cleopatra in “Giulio Cesare” and Douglas Ray Williams - who will be Achilla.

Tags
The Roundtable operahandelHudson Hallr. b. schlatherdouglas ray williamssong hee leeearly music
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
Load More