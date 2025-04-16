© 2025
The Roundtable

EMPAC presents the Ephemeral Organ Festival

By Sarah LaDuke
Published April 16, 2025 at 11:05 AM EDT
Artwork for the "Ephemeral Organ Festival" at EMPAC
Provided
/
EMPAC

This Thursday and Friday, April 17 and 18, EMPAC at RPI in Troy, New York presents the Ephemeral Organ Festival. The presentations this week feature a series of residencies, performances, and talks by artists whose works explore dance and movement as a means of experiencing memory, history, and Black lived experience.

The festival presents work by Justine A. Chambers, Leslie Cuyjet, Steffani Jemison, and Katherine Simóne Reynolds & A.J. McClenon.

Tara Aisha Willis is Curator of Theater & Dance at EMPAC and she joins us to tell us more.

Before joining EMPAC, Tara Aisha Willis served as performance curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, taught at the University of Chicago, and developed programs at Movement Research. She has been awarded research fellowships from the Getty Research Institute, the University of London, Indiana University Bloomington, Jacob’s Pillow, and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. She is also a writer, editor, podcaster, performer, and improviser.

The Roundtable empacdancearchivestara aisha willis
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
