EMPAC presents the Ephemeral Organ Festival

This Thursday and Friday, April 17 and 18, EMPAC at RPI in Troy, New York presents the Ephemeral Organ Festival. The presentations this week feature a series of residencies, performances, and talks by artists whose works explore dance and movement as a means of experiencing memory, history, and Black lived experience.

The festival presents work by Justine A. Chambers, Leslie Cuyjet, Steffani Jemison, and Katherine Simóne Reynolds & A.J. McClenon.

Tara Aisha Willis is Curator of Theater & Dance at EMPAC and she joins us to tell us more.

Before joining EMPAC, Tara Aisha Willis served as performance curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, taught at the University of Chicago, and developed programs at Movement Research. She has been awarded research fellowships from the Getty Research Institute, the University of London, Indiana University Bloomington, Jacob’s Pillow, and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. She is also a writer, editor, podcaster, performer, and improviser.