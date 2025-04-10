"Americans Who Tell the Truth" at the Albany Institute of History and Art through 7/20

"Americans Who Tell the Truth" is a new exhibit now on display at the Albany Institute of History and Art which showcases a selection of portraits by Robert Shetterly, featuring individuals throughout U.S. history, many with connections to the region including Indigenous human rights advocate Oren Lyons, Grafton, NY-based food justice activist and author of "Farming While Black" Leah Penniman, and folk legend and environmental activist Pete Seeger.

The collection of individuals - from historic to contemporary, young and old, famous and relatively unknown - expresses the enduring values of civil rights, social justice, the arts, and the humanities through Shetterly’s depictions. The artist paints his portraits on wood panels and etches a quote by the subject onto the surface, inviting viewers to reflect on their words and spark further dialogue.

To tell us more we welcome AIHA Executive Director Kayla Carlsen and Curator Diane Shewchuk.