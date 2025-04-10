© 2025
The Roundtable

"Americans Who Tell the Truth" at the Albany Institute of History and Art through 7/20

By Sarah LaDuke
Published April 10, 2025 at 11:13 AM EDT
Albany Institute of History & Art

"Americans Who Tell the Truth" is a new exhibit now on display at the Albany Institute of History and Art which showcases a selection of portraits by Robert Shetterly, featuring individuals throughout U.S. history, many with connections to the region including Indigenous human rights advocate Oren Lyons, Grafton, NY-based food justice activist and author of "Farming While Black" Leah Penniman, and folk legend and environmental activist Pete Seeger.

The collection of individuals - from historic to contemporary, young and old, famous and relatively unknown - expresses the enduring values of civil rights, social justice, the arts, and the humanities through Shetterly’s depictions. The artist paints his portraits on wood panels and etches a quote by the subject onto the surface, inviting viewers to reflect on their words and spark further dialogue.

To tell us more we welcome AIHA Executive Director Kayla Carlsen and Curator Diane Shewchuk.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
  • Alison Pebworth - a Caucasian in a striped shirt with a smart short haircut stands near her art at MASS MoCA
    The Roundtable
    Alison Pebworth's "Cultural Apothecary" at MASS MoCA
    Sarah LaDuke
    A sign reading “Americanitis” in neon-script on a red background - with round white marquee lightbulbs as a border is drawing patrons to one end of Building 6 at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts. This particular space at the contemporary art museum, which opened in 1999 and added this building in 2017, is called “The Prow” - and this is the first time it’s held an interactive exhibition. Alison Pebworth’s Cultural Apothecary opened at the end of February and features a tea service and several invitations to reflect on how you are feeling through emotion identification and surveys.
  • The Roundtable
    Book Picks: Green Toad Bookstore and The Bookstore in Lenox
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks come from Jim Havener from Green Toad Bookstore in Great Barrington, MA and Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, MA.
  • The Roundtable
    Comedy writer Carol Leifer's “How to Write a Funny Speech”
    Joe Donahue
    Carol Leifer is an Emmy-Award winner who has written for such shows as “Hacks,” “Seinfeld,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Modern Family,” “Saturday Night Live,” “The Larry Sanders Show,” and 10 Academy Award broadcasts. As a standup she appeared on “The Tonight Show,” HBO, as well as “Late Night with David Letterman.” Her new book is “How to Write a Funny Speech… for a Wedding, Bar Mitzvah, Graduation & Every Other Event You Didn't Want to Go to in the First Place” and she has written this with Rick Mitchell featuring a foreword by Carol Burnett.
