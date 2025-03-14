Saratoga Schaefer's launches debut thriller "Serial Killer Support Group" at Northshire on 3/19

Debut author Saratoga Schaefer, originally from Brooklyn and named after Saratoga Springs, will have a book launch event at Northshire Bookstore in the Spa City on March 19th for their adult thriller, “Serial Killer Support Group.” The novel is about a woman who infiltrates a serial killer support group to track down her sister’s murderer.

Saratoga Schaefer has a background in marketing, content creation, film, and art and has been writing stories about murder for as long as they can remember. In addition to telling stories and acting as an alcohol-free ambassador, Saratoga climbs rocks, teaches yoga, and hikes mountains.