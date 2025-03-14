© 2025
The Roundtable

Saratoga Schaefer's launches debut thriller "Serial Killer Support Group" at Northshire on 3/19

By Joe Donahue
Published March 14, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT

Debut author Saratoga Schaefer, originally from Brooklyn and named after Saratoga Springs, will have a book launch event at Northshire Bookstore in the Spa City on March 19th for their adult thriller, “Serial Killer Support Group.” The novel is about a woman who infiltrates a serial killer support group to track down her sister’s murderer.

Saratoga Schaefer has a background in marketing, content creation, film, and art and has been writing stories about murder for as long as they can remember. In addition to telling stories and acting as an alcohol-free ambassador, Saratoga climbs rocks, teaches yoga, and hikes mountains.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
