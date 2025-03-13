© 2025
The Roundtable

TroupEnigma and the Performing Arts of Woodstock present a production of Henrik Ibsen's "An Enemy of the People" starting on 3/14

By Joe Donahue
Published March 13, 2025 at 11:45 AM EDT

TroupEnigma and Performing Arts of Woodstock are collaborating on a production of Henrik Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People” – adapted by Arthur Miller. The play will have performances on weekends March 14-30 at the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center in Woodstock, New York.

In “An Enemy of the People,” Thomas Stockmann is a doctor and amateur scientist in a small, unnamed Norwegian town. The town is expecting a major boost in tourism due to the therapeutic powers of nearby springs, but Stockmann has discovered they are being polluted by waste from the town's tannery and will cause severe health problems.

When his brother, the mayor, conspires with local politicians and the newspaper to suppress the story out of self-preservation, Stockmann appeals to the public at a meeting—only to be shouted down and reviled as ‘an enemy of the people.’

We are joined by TroupEnigma founding member and Director of “An Enemy of the People,” Michael Juzwak and Adele Calcavecchio – president of Performing Arts of Woodstock – which is celebrating its 60th Season!

