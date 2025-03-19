"The Lehman Trilogy" running now at The Rep in Albany till 4/6

Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history “The Lehman Trilogy,” now running at The Rep in Albany, New York, charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes and devastating failure of the Lehman financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees.

In 1844, a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside dreaming of a new life. He is soon joined by his two brothers and an American journey begins with a small store in Alabama. 163 years later, the firm they establish—Lehman Brothers—spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy, triggering the largest financial crisis in history.

“The Lehman Trilogy,” told in three parts over one evening, is the tale of one family’s passionate pursuit of the American Dream and the cost of greed, excess and unbridled power.

We are joined by actors Kevin McGuire, Oliver Wadsworth, and William Oliver Watkins.