The Egg's Diane Eber announces two big events before temporary close for major renovations

The Egg in Albany, New Yok presents music, comedy, dance, art, theatre, and family entertainment year-round. They are going to pause a bit for major renovations. Diane Eber is the Executive Director, and she will join us for a preview of upcoming “Last Hurrah” events before the construction begins.

Diane will have the big reveal and talk about their 'Last Hurrah' programming which includes two big shows as part of this final moment of glory in The Egg as we know it.

