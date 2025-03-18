© 2025
The Roundtable

The Egg's Diane Eber announces two big events before temporary close for major renovations

By Joe Donahue
Published March 18, 2025 at 11:05 AM EDT
The Egg

The Egg in Albany, New Yok presents music, comedy, dance, art, theatre, and family entertainment year-round. They are going to pause a bit for major renovations. Diane Eber is the Executive Director, and she will join us for a preview of upcoming “Last Hurrah” events before the construction begins.

Diane will have the big reveal and talk about their 'Last Hurrah' programming which includes two big shows as part of this final moment of glory in The Egg as we know it.

The Roundtable the eggdiane eber
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
