On Saturday March 29 and Sunday March 30, Ars Choralis in partnership with Riverview Missionary Baptist Church will present a concert entitled “Fiat Lux: Let There Be Light.’ The March 29th presentation will be at 7 p.m. at the Riverview Missionary Baptist Church in Kingston, New York and the March 30th performance will be at 4 p.m. at Overlook United Methodist Church in Woodstock, New York.

Listen • 9:25