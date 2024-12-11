© 2024
The Roundtable

CulinaryArts@SPAC - Edward Lee's "Bourbon Land"

Published December 11, 2024 at 11:28 AM EST
Chef Edward Lee and Tiina Loite at SPAC
Konrad Odhiambo
/
SPAC
Chef Edward Lee and Tiina Loite at SPAC

Over the last few years, WAMC has partnered with the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in their CulinaryArts@SPAC series. The events are produced at The Pines at SPAC by Pam Abrams and Kim Klopstock with Tiina Loite. For the events, Klopstock and her team from the catering company Lily and The Rose prepare recipes from a new and exciting cook book. Attendees eat, and then the cookbook's author or authors are interviewed.

Edward Lee is the chef/owner of 610 Magnolia in Louisville, Kentucky; and culinary director of Succotash in National Harbor, Maryland, and Penn Quarter, Washington, DC. He earned an Emmy nomination for his role in the PBS series “The Mind of a Chef.”

The acclaimed restauranteur is also the author of “Smoke & Pickles,” “Buttermilk Graffiti,” and “Bourbon Land.” He participated in a CulinaryArts@SPAC event in October based around his “Bourbon Land” book - and for this event, the conversation was facilitated by a former editor at The New York Times, Tiina Loite.

foodbourbonSPACCulinaryArts@SPAC
