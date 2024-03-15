CulinaryArts@SPAC - "Plants First" by Dr. Katie Takayasu
Dr. Katie Takayasu is an Integrative Medicine physician, author, and speaker in the holistic health space, bridging the gap between traditional Western medicine and the evidenced-based complementary health tools of nutrition, acupuncture, meditation, botanicals and lifestyle optimization. She is an Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine at Columbia University/New York Presbyterian and teaches the next generation of doctors about healing the whole patient mind, body and spirit. Joe Donahue spoke with her at a CulinaryArts@SPAC event on March 25, 2023.
CulinaryArts@SPAC events are produced at The Pines by Kim Klopstock - of the catering company Lily and the Rose - and Pam Abrams, with Tiina Loite. For the event, Klopstock and her team prepare recipes from a cookbook – or otherwise food-centric book. Attendees eat, and then Joe interviews the author or authors.
Dr. Katie Takayasu’s book is “Plants First: A Physician’s Guide to Wellness Through a Plant-Forward Diet.”