CulinaryArts@SPAC - Emma Hearst's "Flavors from the Farm"

Konrad Odhiambo

/ SPAC

Former NYC chef, James Beard award finalist, and Forts Ferry Farm founder Emma Hearst made her first CulinaryArts@SPAC appearance to celebrate the release of her new book "Flavors from the Farm."

Over the last few years, WAMC has partnered with the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in their CulinaryArts@SPAC series. The events are produced at The Pines at SPAC by Pam Abrams and Kim Klopstock with Tiina Loite. For the event, Klopstock and her team from the catering company Lily and The Rose prepare recipes from a new and exciting cook book. Attendees eat, and then we interview the cookbook's author or authors.