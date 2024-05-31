© 2024
The Roundtable

CulinaryArts@SPAC - Emma Hearst's "Flavors from the Farm"

By Joe Donahue
Published May 31, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT
Joe Donahue and Emma Hearst @ SPAC
Konrad Odhiambo
/
SPAC
Joe Donahue and Emma Hearst @ SPAC
Konrad Odhiambo
/
SPAC

Former NYC chef, James Beard award finalist, and Forts Ferry Farm founder Emma Hearst made her first CulinaryArts@SPAC appearance to celebrate the release of her new book "Flavors from the Farm."

Over the last few years, WAMC has partnered with the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in their CulinaryArts@SPAC series. The events are produced at The Pines at SPAC by Pam Abrams and Kim Klopstock with Tiina Loite. For the event, Klopstock and her team from the catering company Lily and The Rose prepare recipes from a new and exciting cook book. Attendees eat, and then we interview the cookbook's author or authors.

The Roundtable CulinaryArts@SPACfoodfarmlatham
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
